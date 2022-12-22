Korean Drama and Boys’ Love Genres Strong as Regional Content Dominates Asia-Pacific Video Consumption – Report

Patrick Frater
·3 min read

A new report into content consumption patterns by premium video users in ten Asia-Pacific countries shows that content from Asia accounts for 75% of viewership. Local and regional programming is key to attracting and retaining subscribers to premium streaming platforms.

The study, “The Rise of Asian Content” produced by Media Partners Asia and its AMPD sub-unit, leans on passively collected data from January-to mid-December 2022, from 40,000 video users in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia.

More from Variety

The top reaching categories in 2022 in terms of monthly reach were Korean dramas and romance; Japanese anime; U.S. science fiction and fantasy; Korean crime and thriller; U.S. crime and thriller; and U.S. comedy.

Korean dramas garnered 30% of total measured premium online video viewership in 2022. Four of the top 15 Korean dramas of 2022 were Netflix originals. All other top titles were also distributed on Netflix, though shared with networks and streamers in Korea. Disney and Amazon are emerging as large distributors of Korean dramas, with a rise in exclusive titles and originals. Disney+’s “Big Mouth,” produced by Studio Dragon, was the top non-Netflix distributed Korean title in 2022,” the report shows.

Japanese content is a major demand driver in its home market, while also drawing a consistent 10-15% of total viewership in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. In 2022, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ started licensing Japanese titles with exclusivity, a strategy that is will build platform differentiation and is expected to build subscriber appeal. The top three anime titles in Asia are also major international hits (“Spy X Family,” “Attack On Titan” and “Demon Slayer”). The three titles were non-exclusive and distributed on multiple platforms, driving an aggregate 10% of total viewership of Japanese content.

In Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest OTT video market, demand for local content scores particularly strongly among new users and across multiple platforms. Originals from Vidio, WeTV & Disney+ Hotstar led local demand. In other parts of the Southeast Asia sub-region, top genres from greater Southeast Asia include horror (Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), LGBT and ‘Boys Love’ (aka BL) dramas (Thailand) and kids’ animation (Malaysia). Thai and Taiwanese content, particularly on Netflix, have demonstrated travelability and impact across the region.

“Indonesian drama and romance is the top reaching Southeast Asian category. It enjoys a significant local audience, but has yet to prove sustained regional travelability and impact,” said MPA analyst Dhivya T.

South Korea’s CJ ENM (including its Studio Dragon unit) is the leading content producer in the region, driving 17% of measured Asian content viewership, according to the report. Korean broadcasters SBS, JTBC, KBS and MBC also contribute significantly and are maneuvering to control their content in markets outside the region.

Southeast Asian studios with material viewership share include Thai GMM Studios and Indonesia’s Screenplay Productions (SCMA).

The report is able to identify winning onscreen talent. Among the top Korean talent by share of content demand (based on total viewership) in 2022 were Park Eun-bin (“Extraordinary Attorney Woo, “The King’s Affection”) Song Joong Ki (“Vincenzo,” “Reborn Rich”) and Park Min-young (“Love in Contract”). In greater Southeast Asia (six SEA markets and Taiwan), Indonesia’s Aurora Ribero and Reza Rahadian led, along with Thailand’s Kay Lertsittichai and Nichaphat Chatchaipholrat (aka Pearwah) (“P.S. I Hate You,” “Friend Zone 2”).

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Jaguars have AFC South in sight, for this season and beyond

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No matter what happens in the AFC South over the next three weeks, there’s little doubt the Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to be factors in the division — and maybe the conference — for years to come. They have the coach. They have the quarterback. They have the chemistry. They have young talent that’s figuring out how to handle adversity and win close games — vital traits in a league in which games are often decided by one play or one possession. The Jaguars (6-8) won

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Williams, who leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks, has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff. Williams is having a breakout fourth season in the NFL, establishing himself as one of the league's top interior defensive linemen. He was hurt last weekend in New York's 20-12 loss at Buffalo and was list

  • Connor extends streak, Winnipeg Jets hand Vancouver Canucks lopsided loss

    VANCOUVER, Wash. — Kyle Connor extended his point streak with a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday. Sam Gagner also scored and had a helper for the Jets (20-9-1), while Kyle Capobianco, Neal Pionk and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby all added goals. Pierre-Luc Dubois contributed three assists. Bo Horvat replied for Vancouver with a power-play marker midway through the third period. Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves and improved to 16-7-1 o

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Roughriders sign defensive back Nick Marshall to one-year extension

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards. Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season. In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchew