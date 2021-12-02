A new Korean barbecue fried chicken restaurant will open in the Arboretum next week

bb.q Chicken — a well-known Korean food restaurant — will open its first Charlotte location in the Arboretum on Dec. 6.

The restaurant offers a variety with more than 10 sauce and seasoning options for Korean fried chicken and fingers, including honey garlic, hot spicy, gang-jeong, soy garlic, spicy galbi and cheesling.

Sides include sweet potato fries, fried dumplings, corn salad and more. The K-Food menu includes the Ddeok-Bokki Rice — fish cakes and cake that is reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce — and Kimchi Fried Rice — stir chicken fried rice with vegetables and kimchi base.

Established in 1995, bb.q Chicken’s goal has been to provide its customers tasty, healthy and flavorful premium chicken. The chain expanded to the United States in 2014 and landed itself on Nation’s Restaurant News list of the 25 fastest-growing restaurant chains in America.

Location: 8206 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Raintree

Menu

Cuisine: Korean fried chicken, K-food

Instagram: @bbqchickenus