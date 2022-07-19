Korean Animal Groups Save 21 Canines Left Behind at Dog Meat Farm from 'Unbearable Situation'

Alexandra Schonfeld
·3 min read
A dog is shown locked in a cage at a dog meat farm in Ansan City, South Korea
A dog is shown locked in a cage at a dog meat farm in Ansan City, South Korea

Jean Chung/For HSI A dog locked in a cage at a dog meat farm in Ansan City, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Animals welfare groups rescued 21 dogs from an illegal dog meat farm in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, days before Bok Nal, a tradition marking the country's hottest days of summer.

On July 14, Humane Society International (HSI) reported that a team from Humane Society International/Korea and Korean K9 Rescue saved the canines left behind at the illegal farm following the facility's closure by authorities. Government officials removed 38 dogs from the farm and rehomed the canines before the animal groups' rescue mission. The 21 dogs left behind had a "deadline for removal" that, if surpassed, would've put the pups at risk of being euthanized or sold to a slaughterhouse, HSI shared in a release about the rescue.

"Korean K9 Rescue is happy to work in partnership with HSI in dismantling and rescuing animals from the Ansan dog meat farm. As the animals are suffering in the sweltering summer heat, we have moved quickly to remove them from an unbearable situation that no living being should endure. It's important we keep pushing for reform and change to the agriculture laws within South Korea and effectively promote change from within," Gina Boehler, the executive director of Korean K9 Rescue, said in a statement.

The animal groups saved the canines days before the start of Bok Nal, a tradition in South Korea that marks the three hottest days of summer. During Bok Nal, many canines at Korean dog meat farms are sold and killed for a dog meat soup, known as "bosintang," according to HSI. While the tradition continues, a recent opinion poll commissioned by HSI/Korea and conducted by Nielsen found nearly 84% of South Koreans said they don't or won't eat dog, and almost 60% supported a legislative ban.

HSI added in its release that as part of the farm's closure, the former owner signed a legally binding agreement that they would never farm dogs again.

"This dog farm is typical of so many across South Korea where thousands of dogs are languishing in filthy, deprived conditions, enduring the unimaginable frustration of being confined in tiny cages their whole lives until they are brutally killed by electrocution," Sangkyung Lee, HSI/Korea's dog meat campaign manager, said of the rescue in a statement.

RELATED: 4,000 Former Research Beagles Moving from Virginia Facility to Shelters to Find Forever Homes

The statement continued, "Thankfully, we are able to bring a happy ending for these young dogs who will receive all the medical care and attention they need before flying to North America later in the year to seek adoptive homes."

Brown Bear sits inside the crates after it was rescued at a dog meat farm in Ansan City, South Korea
Brown Bear sits inside the crates after it was rescued at a dog meat farm in Ansan City, South Korea

Jean Chung/For HSI A dog sits inside a crate after its rescue from a dog meat farm in Ansan City, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

According to HSI, ​​President Yoon Suk-yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee of South Korea — who own four dogs together — have voiced their support for banning dog meat consumption in the country.

In 2021, the BBC reported that an estimated one million dogs are slaughtered yearly, even though most Koreans have never consumed dog meat.

RELATED: 126 Dogs Rescued from 'Illegal Slaughterhouse' in China

HSI shared in its release that despite the lack of popularity in dog meat consumption, some people, especially older generations, believe that dog meat soup can "build stamina" and help cool the consumer down amid hot temperatures.

Dog meat consumption is banned in Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, India, Thailand, and Singapore, the cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai in mainland China, the Siem Reap province in Cambodia, and 17 cities and regencies across Indonesia, HSI said, though the degrees of enforcement varies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Postpone Wedding 8 Months After Announcing Engagement

    PEOPLE confirms Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant, who've been dating since August 2018 and got engaged in October 2021, have paused wedding plans for now

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadian judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

    ZAGREB, Croatia — Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won the gold medal in the women's under-63-kilogram category Saturday at the Zagreb Grand Prix judo tournament. The Montreal native was awarded gold after her final opponent, Colombian Anriquelis Barrios, withdrew with an injury. Beauchemin-Pinard beat Brazil’s Ketleyn Quadros in the semifinals after scoring a waza-ari a minute and 20 seconds into the bout and hanging on for the win. The Canadian booked her place in the semis with preliminar

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Stampede rodeo

    CALGARY — Dakota Buttar didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with Shane Proctor at the Calgary Stampede rodeo on Sunday. Both Buttar and Proctor posted scores of 88.5 points atop their bulls in a bonus round of action of the marquee event in front of a near capacity crowd at GMC Stadium. “Shane’s a good guy, I’ve looked up to him for a long time,” said the 29-year-old Buttar of Eatonia, Sask., in regards to the 37-year-old Proctor who hails from Grand Coulee, Wash. “It was a tie, but I didn’t know

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af