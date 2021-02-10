Korean American K-pop stars promote mental health awareness

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop star Eric Nam was having a meeting in New York when he suddenly felt a pain in his chest.

“I thought I was going to have to call 911,” he said, recounting the experience from 2019. But instead he remained sitting and “had to quietly breathe my way” through the meeting, he said.

Similarly, Jae-hyung Park, better known as Jae from K-pop band “Day6,” was in a cab returning from a music video shoot in Seoul last year when he experienced what felt like a heart attack.

At first, he put it down to stress, saying that for years he had dealt with “out of place” and “weird” feelings. But he realized he couldn’t ignore the symptoms, and in the “calmest voice” asked the driver to take him to a nearby hospital.

BTS, Blackpink are gaining momentum, but lesser-known K-pop bands are struggling amid the pandemic

Korean American K-pop singers, including Eric Nam, are sharing their experiences with stress in a series of podcasts addressing mental health issues to raise awareness beyond the K-pop community.
Korean American K-pop singers, including Eric Nam, are sharing their experiences with stress in a series of podcasts addressing mental health issues to raise awareness beyond the K-pop community.

“I’m ... feeling like I am going to die, I am going to die, I am going to die,” he recounted.

Park and Nam said they later found out they had suffered panic attacks.

Many recording artists struggle to cope with the trappings of fame. In South Korea, as in many cultures, talking about mental health issues is seen as taboo, causing K-pop stars to grapple with depression and mental illness on their own.

Nam and Park have joined other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond the K-pop community by publicly sharing their personal journeys.

Nam moved from his hometown, Atlanta, to Seoul in 2011 and launched his music career after competing on a Korean music television show. A Boston College graduate, Nam said the racism he endured growing up in suburban Georgia left deep scars on him.

He explains he was bullied and even spat on by a classmate. “It was one of the most degrading, embarrassing, infuriating moments of my life up until that point,” Nam recounts on the first episode of MINDSET, a paid podcast series he’s just launched to promote conversations about mental health and wellness. “And I think still to this day that is a topic that I never feel comfortable speaking out about.”

Groundbreaking magazine covers of 2020, from BTS to Harry Styles to Viola Davis

K-pop stars BTS to appear on 'MTV Unplugged' with 'never-before-seen versions' of hits

Nam said he also struggled with an identity crisis as a Korean American, being treated as an outsider in both South Korea and the U.S.

“It felt like I didn’t belong anywhere,” he told The Associated Press.

Park, born and raised in California, said he had difficulty navigating between two vastly different cultures. And the intense competition in the industry also affected his mental health.

“It’s a dog-eat-dog world,” Park said of K-pop.

Park was offered counseling from his record label, JYP Entertainment, but said he found it difficult to connect with his therapist and eventually took a break from his career last year, when his band went on a hiatus.

He took part in Nam’s podcast series as a celebrity speaker.

Nam is hoping the shows can address stereotypes and stigmas surrounding mental illness.

“I never thought that I would need, I would want to talk to somebody about my mental health,” Nam said. “But once you’re in that position, I just didn’t know really how to deal with it. And so I remember those very isolating kinds of moments that I had had earlier on in my career.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Korean American K-pop stars promote mental health awareness

Latest Stories

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Altercation with coach reportedly prompted Patrik Laine's benching

    John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

  • Oilers continue mastery over slumping Senators

    Goals by defenceman Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

  • Bianca Andreescu upset in second-round match at Australian Open

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

  • Bobrovsky (finally) shines as Panthers edge Red Wings

    Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in his best performance of the season as the Panthers dropped the Red Wings.

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Blackhawks beat Stars 2-1 in OT for second straight victory

    DALLAS — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period. The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win. Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three. In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots. OILERS 3, SENATORS 2 OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defencemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and Edmonton edged Ottawa to move past .500 for the first time this season. It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton (8-7-0) won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season. Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa. Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots. PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1 SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as Florida beat Detroit. Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers. Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance. The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Isaiah Todd Highlights

    High School and AAU highlights of G League Ignite power forward Isaiah Todd.&nbsp;

  • Curry leads Warriors to 114-91 victory, ending Spurs' streak

    SAN ANTONIO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio 114-91 on Tuesday night, snapping the Spurs’ three-game winning streak. Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors. Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 15 and Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills had 13 apiece for San Antonio. It was the Spurs’ final home game before embarking on their annual nearly month-long road trip while the city’s Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the AT&T Center. After blowing a 14-point lead in a 105-100 loss to San Antonio on Monday, Golden State did not let up in the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors drove the lane and found teammates open behind the 3-point line for the second straight night, but were unable to connect on those attempts early. Reserve guard Damion Lee changed that, hitting three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points in a five-minute stretch bridging the first and second quarters. The Warriors finished 17 for 40 on 3-pointers and shot 46% overall. The Spurs received their own spark off the bench with Lyles scoring nine points in the first half after entering the game with 3:21 left in the opening quarter. Lyles, who was averaging 10.8 minutes in 12 games this season, played 26 minutes. The Warriors went on a 20-2 run in the third, capped by a 3-pointer by Kelly Oubre Jr. for a 73-55 lead midway through the quarter. Golden state extended the lead to 86-65 on Kent Bazemore’s 3-pointer off a Curry assist with 2:31 remaining in the period. Oubre finished with 12 points and Bazemore added 10. The Spurs were without injured starters Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right hip. White sat out the second night of a back-to-back for injury rehabilitation after missing 12 straight games earlier this season with a fractured left second toe. TIP-INS Warriors: Golden State won the first and last games of its four-game road trip, losing twice by a combined seven points. … The Warriors used the same starting lineup despite a back-to-back. … Golden State’s previous victory in San Antonio was Nov. 2, 2017, when Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant all scored 20-plus points in a 112-92 victory. The Warriors are 3-41 there. Spurs: Aldridge missed his fourth straight game with a sore right hip. Coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge will be re-evaluated in four to five days after receiving a shot Tuesday for the pain in his hip. ... Rookie guard Devin Vassell made his first career start. Vassell is the first lottery pick selected by the Spurs to start as a rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997. … Keldon Johnson is averaging 9.5 points in his last four games after scoring at least 12 points in his previous seven contests. UP NEXT Warriors: Host Orlando on Friday to open a four-game homestand. Spurs: Open a seven-game road trip Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press

  • Daishen Nix Highlights

    High school and AAU highlights of G League Ignite point guard Daishen Nix.&nbsp;

  • Remembering our friend and colleague Terez Paylor

    Yahoo Sports remembers senior NFL writer Terez Paylor, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. Beloved by friends, family and colleagues throughout the football landscape, Terez will be sorely missed.

  • Australian Open Day 3: Serena Williams cruises, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu meets early exit

    Serena Williams is in prime form to start Australian Open play.

  • Hart gives Pelicans a boost in 130-101 win over Rockets

    NEW ORLEANS — Reserve Josh Hart had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help New Orleans overcome Zion Williamson's early foul trouble, and the Pelicans beat Houston 130-101 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Brandon Ingram scored 22 and Williamson added 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal despite being limited to 20 minutes on the court, which might prove beneficial with New Orleans playing on back-to-back nights. Willy Hernangomez added 14 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role and Lonzo Ball capped his 15-point night with a back-breaking 3 in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pulled away for good. Hart came into the game listed as questionable with back spasms. The pain didn't show. He threw down several driving one-handed dunks and even blocked two shots to go with a steal. John Wall scored 25 points and Eric Gordon 23 for Houston, which lost its third straight. New Orleans led by as many as 20 when Ball's 3 made it 82-62 in the middle of the third quarter. But Wall scored six of his points and Sterling Brown hit a pair of 3s during the next six minutes to help Houston cut it to 92-81 heading into the fourth quarter. But New Orleans never let Houston get within 10 in the final period and went jup 112-97 on Ball's deep 3 with 4:55 left. Williamson, routinely initiating New Orleans' offence by handling the ball on the perimeter, had 10 points, four assists, a rebound and a steal in the first half despite playing just more than four minutes in the first quarter and less than two in the second because of early foul trouble. Still, the Pelicans managed to open up a double digit lead without him, going no a 17-0 run in the second quarter during which Hart scored 10 points on a driving dunk, a 3, a driving layup while he was fouled, and after he missed the free-throw, a floating put-back as he was fouled for a 3-point play. Ingram added a 3 and a jumper during the spurt, which put the Pelicans up 61-43. P.J. Tucker's reverse layup ended the run and Gordon's 3 helped Houston pull to 63-50 at halftime. TIP-INS Rockets: Danuel House Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate each scored 13. Brown scored 11. ... Houston was 13 of 43 from 3-point range. ... Center Christian Wood, who had 27 points and nine rebounds in the previous meeting, missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain. ... Rockets coach Stephen Silas received a technical foul after yelling at officials for failing to call a foul when Gordon had shot blocked by Steven Adams. Pelicans: First-round draft pick Kira Lewis Jr. scored 10 points to go with two rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes. ... Eric Bledsoe scored 10. ... The Pelicans hit 12 of 31 3-point attempts. ... New Orleans outrebounded Houston 55-37. ... The Pelicans combined for 31 assists on 47 made baskets. UP NEXT Rockets: Hosts Miami on Thursday night before flying east for three straight road games. Pelicans: Visits Chicago on Wednesday night for the first of four straight on the road. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press