Korea’s SK ecoplant to build wind farms in Canada for hydrogen

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean company SK ecoplant said it has secured 670 square miles of Canada's state-owned land for building wind farms.

The Seoul-based builder said Sunday the wind farms to be located in Newfoundland would be about generating electricity and getting green hydrogen in an eco-friendly manner.

The $15 billion plan, dubbed the Nujio'qonik project, is designed to get green hydrogen by splitting water from wind-generated electricity.

SK ecoplant is joined by World Energy GH2 of Canada in the project. Nujio'qonik in the region's native language means "where the sand blows."

When fully operational, SK's ecoplant expects the facilities to generate up to 4 GW of wind power annually, along with 180,000 tons of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen will be converted to about 1.08 million tons of green ammonia each year, which will be transported to various continents, including Europe.

An increasing number of governments and corporations have been tapping into hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuel, but most depend on grey hydrogen.

While grey hydrogen is produced from natural gas and does not capture the greenhouse emissions, green hydrogen is climate-neutral and attractive to governments as means to an eco-friendly strategy for sourcing.

"As a key player in this cross-continental green hydrogen project, we are fully dedicated to pioneering the global hydrogen ecosystem at an accelerated pace," SK ecoplant CEO Park Kyung-il said in a statement.

"We expect to be one of the leaders in the commercialization of green hydrogen by 2025 and are determined to ensure that Nujio'qonik project will progress smoothly," he said.