Korea Box Office: ‘Uncharted’ Opens on Top With $2 Million Take

The U.S.-made action adventure film “Uncharted” took a comfortable first place a the South Korean box office on its first weekend of release.

“Uncharted” took $2.12 million between Friday and Sunday, grabbing 53% of the total Korean market, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over five days since its Wednesday opening, the film earned $3.00 million.

Second place belonged to another new release, Japanese animation “Jujutsu Kaisen Zero: The Movie.” The TV to film adaptation took $802,000 over the weekend and $1.29 million over its opening four days since Thursday.

The performance of the foreign-made new release titles lifted the overall Korean box office over the weekend period to $4.00 million, up from the previous $3 million session total.

Numbers, however, remain deeply depressed and are likely to remain low for as long as Korean films stay on the sidelines of their home market. The only other new release titles in the top ten at the weekend were eighth-placed “Octonauts: Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun” and ninth-placed “Licorice Pizza.” They earned $56,500 and $48,400, respectively.

Over the latest weekend, the previous chart topper “Death on the Nile” dropped from first to fourth place. It earned just $247,000 for a 12-day total of $1.66 million.

“The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure” earned $157,000 over the weekend, giving it a $10.1 million total since release on Jan. 26. That is far and away the top haul of any movie released this year, though its total remains behind that of the $16 million 2022 haul realized by December-released “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (“Spider-Man” earned $91,200 over the latest weekend, for a cumulative total of $62.4 million.)

The two other Korean films in the top ten were “Kingmaker” which earned $121,000” for a $5.95 million cumulative, and tenth-placed “Candlelight Revolution.” It earned $45,000 for an 11-day cumulative of $303,000.

