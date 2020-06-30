Kore.ai Eyes Major Growth in Financial Services

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Kore.ai, a market-leading Enterprise Conversational AI and Digital UX Platform and Virtual Assistant Solutions company, is pleased to announce the creation of a Financial Services Division dedicated to delivering Banking, Wealth, Insurance and Payments solutions based on its proprietary technology. This business will bring to market a full suite of next-generation customer and employee experiences and assistants, starting with the Kore.ai Virtual Banking Assistant and the Deflect.ai Contact Center solution that are both currently being launched.

"Over the years, we have built strong expertise by serving a multitude of fast-growing clients in the financial services sector. We are continuing this natural momentum by deepening our commitments in this industry to deploy new innovative channels and solutions that enhance the overall customer experience and drive scale and operational efficiency for our clients. We are poised for our next stage of growth, and Financial Services is one of the key areas we focus on for 2020," said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru.

As part of this investment, Kore.ai is excited to announce and welcome our newest team members, Paul Andrusyshyn, who will be leading the division as General Manager and Peter Berbee, who will be driving Product. "We are in the process of rapidly expanding our teams here at Kore.ai. These strategic hires will form a new foundation around our FS business for years to come and we will continue to look for opportunities like this to strengthen our industry leadership position," said Raj.

Kore.ai closed 2019 with over 130% growth. The financial services industry comprises over 40% of the Orlando-based company's total customer base, including 5 of the top 50 international banks. Global 2000 customers across multiple industries (comprising over 30 million users and 500 million annual conversation sessions) use Kore.ai's Conversational AI low-code/no-code platform to deploy Omni-Channel Virtual Assistants for their customers, employees, and businesses.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a market-leading Conversational AI and Digital UX Technology Partner for Global 2000 companies. It provides Conversational AI and Digital UX-rich Virtual Assistants, specifically designed for enterprises, for a diverse range of use cases across industries for engaging customers, employees, and partners. Its end-to-end, comprehensive Virtual Assistant Platform serves as a secure foundation for enterprises to design, build, test, host, and deploy AI-rich virtual assistants across 30+ different Digital and Voice channels. Kore.ai also provides Enterprise Virtual Assistants, pre-trained and pre-built Virtual Assistants for Banking, HR, and IT HelpDesk. Kore.ai partners with top ISVs and global system integrators for helping companies meet their digital transformation needs.

Kore.ai has repeatedly won global analyst acclaim and has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's ‘Intelligent Virtual Agents - Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020', Gartner Market Guide 2019 for Conversational Platforms, Gartner Market Guide for Virtual Customer Assistants 2019, and IDC Innovators: Conversational AI Software Platforms 2018, among others. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

