Korda extends ANA Inspiration lead

American golfer Nelly Korda built a two-shot lead following the second round of the ANA Inspiration.

Korda – eyeing a first major title – extended her advantage atop the leaderboard with a five-under-par 67 on Friday.

The world number three and three-time LPGA Tour champion was flawless as she holed five birdies at Mission Hills Country Club.

Korda is now 11 under through 36 holes at the halfway stage of the tournament, ahead of South Korea's Mirim Lee (65) in hot and humid conditions.

Lexi Thompson (67), who won the event in 2014, and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (69) are tied for third heading into Saturday's penultimate round – four strokes off the pace.