Koray Alpergin: Police make further arrest after man kidnapped and killed in Tottenham

Daniel Keane
·1 min read
(Met Police)
Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder of a man in Tottenham have made a further arrest.

The body of Koray Alpergin, 43, was found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton before midday on October 15 by officers from Essex Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of kidnap and murder on Saturday. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

The force said officers had been working to locate Mr Alpergin and a 33-year-old woman prior to the discovery by Essex Police. The woman was found unharmed.

Both were reported missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield just before 2pm on October 14 and had not been seen since the night before. They were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command continue to support Mr Alpergin's family.

A number of people have already been charged in connection with the murder and kidnap of Mr Alpergin.

Erdogan Ulcay, 55, Ali Kavak, 25, Junior Kettle, 31, and a 17-year-old boy will appear at the Old Bailey on January 6, 2023.

Two men, aged 29 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without further action.

