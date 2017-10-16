Kopitar, Doughty lead Kings to 3-2 victory over Islanders

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Second-string goalie is one of the toughest jobs in hockey. Long lulls between starts, constant rust, trying to stay sharp in practice.

Los Angeles called on its new backup for the first time this season Sunday night and Darcy Kuemper responded just as the Kings had hoped.

Kuemper stopped 23 shots and, boosted by timely offense from Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty, the Kings held off the New York Islanders 3-2 for the best five-game start in team history.

''It's a tough spot for a goalie, when you don't get a chance to play games all the time,'' Los Angeles coach John Stevens said. ''You have to keep your game sharp in practice.

''He was great. He was ready to play. He made some key saves at key times.''

Kopitar and Doughty each had a goal and an assist. Kopitar's steal and feed to Doughty for a short-handed goal 5:44 into the third period proved to be the difference.

New York closed within one when Casey Cizikas followed his own shot and poked it in at the 14:20 mark when the puck got stuck between Kuemper's skate and the post.

But the Kings held on down the stretch.

''That was a fun hockey game to be a part of,'' Cizikas said. ''It was fast. Everybody was taking a body, and it just came down to a few little mistakes.''

The Kings (4-0-1) took a 1-0 lead on Kopitar's fourth goal of the season. He fired a shot from outside the circle that went through the legs of New York's Calvin de Haan, deflected off the stick of Adam Pelech in front of the net and past goalie Jaroslav Halak.

The Islanders (2-3-1) tied it in the second period when Josh Bailey capitalized on a flurry in front of the Los Angeles net.

The Kings responded with the next two goals.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the second on a power play. The Kings started the season 0 for 16 on power plays, but Jake Muzzin scored on a wrist shot that gave Los Angeles goals in four of its last five opportunities.