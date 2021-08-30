Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband, Marries Alexandra Michler in Beautiful Ceremony

Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler

Wedding bells have rung for Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler.

The art consultant, who split from Drew Barrymore five years ago, married Vogue's director of fashion development over the weekend in Massachusetts.

Kopelman and Barrymore's two daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, acted as flower girls during the ceremony, as shown by Kopelman's sister Jill, who shared sweet photos from the event on Instagram Monday.

In other photos from the celebration, the newly wedded pair are seen exchanging vows surrounded by a gorgeous floral arrangement with the ocean in the background. Kopelman wore a navy suit for the occasion, while his bride wore a beautiful white wedding gown.

On Friday, Kopelman shared a sweet tribute to Michler on social media. "After this weekend, two things will happen: I will get to call this woman my wife, and my kids will have another member of our family," he wrote, including a series of photos of the pair with Kopelman's daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, whom he shares with Barrymore.



"Whatever act of valour I did in a past life to end up here, I'll never take it for granted," he added. "Daughter of a heart surgeon; all heart, head to toe. We love you @alliemichler."

The two got engaged in January, with Kopelman — whose father Arie L. Kopelman is the former President and COO of Chanel — posting about the news on social media.

A source first confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in December 2020.

Barrymore and Kopelman announced their separation in April 2016 after four years of marriage.

The actress celebrated Kopelman's engagement while talking to Howard Stern on the Howard Stern Show the month after.

"I'm happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club," Barrymore, 46, said. "The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy."

Not long after announcing their split, Barrymore appeared with Kopelman's dad and brother-in-law at an event, where the three talked about their family.

"He's the grandfather of all grandfathers," Barrymore told the crowd. "He always says there's nothing overrated about being a grandparent and he is the ultimate grandparent."

Michler was previously linked to investor Tyler Winklevoss.