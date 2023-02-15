Kopari’s Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen That Always Sells Out Now Comes in Rose Gold

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Glowy, radiant skin shouldn't be restricted to summer. Just as I make sure to apply SPF daily, I also work on my lit-from-within shine with my skincare routine. I want to look like I just got back from vacation, despite spending the majority of my winter in hibernation mode. Lately, I've been faking my luminosity with Kopari's newest addition, the Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow.

The brand's original best-selling Sun Shield Body Glow, which has sold out several times since its launch last summer, has a new sibling formulated with ethically sourced rose gold pearlescent minerals to mimic that just-back-from-the-beach gleam. Unleash your inner golden goddess with this daily shimmering SPF oil that not only shields your skin from UVA and UVB rays but also keeps it hydrated with its vegan cocktail of hibiscus, avocado, coconut, and macadamia oils, sustainably sourced mica, and calming vitamin E. The formula is also reef-safe and protects with SPF 45.

Kopari's body care remedies have become favorites of mine, especially its refillable Ultra Restore Body Butter, California Glow Enzyme Scrub, and Coconut Latte Energizing Body Wash. Consequently, my expectations for the Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow were high, and it didn't let me down.

The brand sent me samples of both formulas to try, and frankly, I can't decide which one I like best. They both carry equally delicious tropical-inspired scents and absorb in seconds, making them transfer-proof, so you don't need an awkward 15-minute waiting period to get dressed.

The unique gel texture feels weightless when I apply it, but I'm most impressed with the subtle, healthy-looking sheen it leaves behind—without any unpleasant color residue. I promise you won't look like you dropped a bottle of glitter on yourself before leaving the house. Get ready for countless compliments on your new beaming glow.

Your search for ultra-light, non-greasy sunscreen is over with Kopari's new Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow. Grab it for $39 before it sells out.

