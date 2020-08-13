Kootenay Intercepts 608 gpt Silver Over 5 Meters Within 229 gpt Silver Over 22 Meters at Columba Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce results from an additional 4 holes from its 7,000 meter drill program, at the Columba high-grade silver project (the "Property") located in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Among the 4 holes reported in the release, CDH-20-057 to CDH-20-059 tested along the F-Vein. Hole CDH-20-60 intercepted the J and Z Vein system and encountered a well mineralized breccia and quartz vein stockwork zone located approximately 700 meters east from the F-Vein.

Highlights from J and Z Vein system include:

CDH-20-060

132 gpt silver over 64 meters including two notable intervals:

including two notable intervals: 1,025 gpt silver over 1.0 meters within 226 gpt silver over 9.0 meters .

within . 361 gpt silver over 11 meters including 608 gpt silver over 5.0 meters, and 1,160 gpt silver over 1.0 meters all within 229 gpt silver over 22 meters.

Hole CDH-20-060 is about 40 meters deeper and 20 meters along strike from previously announced hole CDH-19-030 (see news release dated December 12, 2019). This Phase I drill hole hosted the following high-grade mineralization:

CDH-19-030

200 gpt silver over 25.85 meters which included;

The silver mineralization in the J and Z Vein system is related to silicified breccias and thin quartz vein stock works following classic banded quartz vein structures more characteristic of the F-Vein.

Kootenay President & CEO, James McDonald, stated "This area of the J and Z Vein has become very exciting and prospective following this second considerable intercept of high silver grades. Finding silver hosted in breccias and stock works in this area indicates the potential to discover large mineralized zones along shorter strike lengths than typically seen in the veins themselves."

The geometry of the relatively untested J and Z Vein system is not known at this time. More holes are needed to determine the geometry (strike and dip), extent of continuity and size of the zone.

Detailed Drill Results

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Interval

(meters) Silver

(gpt) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Geologic

Intersection CDH-20-060 144 208 64 132 0.03 0.1 J-Z Vein Includes 147 156 9 226 0.03 0.13 Includes 152 153 1 1025 0.08 0.21 Includes 183 205 22 229 0.05 0.14 Includes 190 201 11 361 0.08 0.18 Includes 191 196 5 608 0.09 0.12 Includes 191 192 1 447 0.034 0.096 Includes 192 193 1 342 0.056 0.081 Includes 193 194 1 1160 0.1 0.128 Includes 194 195 1 776 0.175 0.223 Includes 195 196 1 315 0.093 0.101 CDH-20-057 275.91 280.47 4.56 103 0.12 0.19 F Vein Includes 275.91 280.47 1.81 163 0.26 0.32 And 166 226.84 60.84 40 0.03 0.1

Hole 60 is reporting the drilled length of mineralization because there is not sufficient data to understand the geometry to estimate a true width. Hole 57 is reported as drilled length of mineralization. The true width is estimated at about 81% of the drilled width or about 3.74 meters.

F Vein Results

CDH-20-57 is one of the deeper intercepts along the F-Vein hitting 4.56 meters of quartz vein grading 103gpt silver including. 1.81 meters of 163 gpt silver at a depth of 208 meters from surface. The nearest hole CDH-20-051 is located approximately 57 meters up dip and 60 meters along strike. CDH-20-051 hit 317 gpt silver over 4.36 meter including 769 gpt silver over 1.1 meters in the F Vein and 865 gpt silver over 2 meters in a hanging-wall structure (see news release dated May 26, 2020).

CDH-20-058 hit an old mine working at target depth.

CDH-20-059 hit 4.1 meters of F-Vein at the northwestern most extent of the drill tested area. The F Vein at this location was occupied by massive calcite which did not carry any significant results.

Click to view the plan map, long section, and cross sections.

Sufficient drilling has been conducted along the F-Vein to establish good continuity for about 700 meters of strike to depths of 230 meters. Drilling is currently focused on the veins not yet tested and will follow up on intercepts encountered in various other veins during the 2019, Phase I drill campaign.

Drilling is ongoing and more results will be released once holes are completed and assays are received, compiled, and interpreted.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

