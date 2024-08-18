Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, Conceiçao: latest Juventus transfer updates

Juventus are waiting for Atalanta‘s green light for Teun Koopmeiners, but are aware of La Dea’s interest in Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez, while Francisco Conceiçao can move to Turin but only on an initial loan deal.

Juventus still need to complete their squad for the 2024-25 campaign and hope that Atalanta will allow Koopmeiners to move to the Allianz Stadium in the coming hours.

La Dea, in fact, are on the verge of signing Lazar Samardzic from Udinese, with the Serbia international currently undergoing medical tests with his next club.

Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport are confident that Juventus will eventually get Koopmeiners for a fee just below €60m.

As per CorSport, Juventus could pay €15m now plus €35m in three or four years and add €5m-€7m add-ons.

Gazzetta, however, reports that Atalanta are still trying to convince the Dutch midfielder to stay in Bergamo given that his contract runs out in June 2028.

The Bianconeri have no plan B and may not sign another midfield reinforcement if they miss out on the 26-year-old.

In the meantime, Atalanta remain interested in Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez, who was not even on the bench in the Tuscans’ 1-1 draw against Parma on Saturday. Atalanta will push for the Argentinean, especially if they sell Koopmeiners to Juventus.

The Bianconeri want to sign two wingers this summer and are in talks with Porto for Conceiçao but are only open to an initial loan deal with an option to buy.