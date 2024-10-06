Koopmeiners half-time sub: why Thiago Motta replaced Juventus star

Reports in Italy suggest that Juventus coach Thiago Motta replaced Teun Koopmeiners at half-time due to bruised ribs, a consequence of the previous Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

Dutch midfielder Koopmeiners was replaced during the break of Juventus’ home game against Cagliari on Sunday.

Italy international Nicolò Fagioli was introduced for the ex-Atalanta star.

Koopmeiners half-time sub: why Thiago Motta replaced Juventus star

It was initially considered a tactical substitution, but several reports claim that Koopmeiners had suffered a minor injury.

DAZN and Calciomercato. It say Koopmeiners felt pain due to bruised ribs, a consequence of Wednesday’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

Juventus were 1-0 up at the break thanks to a Dusan Vlahovic goal from the spot.

Football Italia is among the accredited media at the Allianz Stadium in Turin today.

Koopmeiners joined Juventus from Atalanta in a €60m deal at the end of August. He has one assist in seven appearances across all competitions with the Old Lady.