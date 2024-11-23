Koopmeiners: ‘Am I Juventus False 9? It’s a surprise’

There is confusion as to whether Teun Koopmeiners or Weston McKennie is playing False 9 for Juventus against Milan and the Dutchman is keeping everyone guessing. ‘It’s a surprise.’

It kicks off at San Siro at 17.00 GMT.

“It is a wonderful evening and as a player I want to be in these games. It is important we have the right mentality in our initial approach, work together and give 100 per cent on the field,” Koopmeiners told DAZN.

With Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Vasilije Adzic, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal injured, Juventus do not have any available centre-forwards.

Timothy Weah had been tested out in a midweek friendly, then reports emerged it would be McKennie in that role.

TURIN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 09: Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus is put under pressure by Ivan Ilic of Torino as he uses him jumps for the ball with during the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino at Juventus Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

This evening, Koopmeiners is officially listed as the centre-forward, so where exactly is he playing?

“Where am I playing tonight? It’s a surprise…” smiled the former Atalanta star.

“I am not a striker like Vlahovic, but we are playing in a slightly different way. The important thing is that it’s a surprise for Milan.

“We are taking a different approach, but ultimately also the same, both attacking and defending as a group. We want to win this match and will give our all for 90 minutes.”

It is widely believed that while Koopmeiners will initially be in the centre-forward spot, he will swap places with McKennie fairly regularly to confuse the Milan defence.

This would be a brave pick, seeing as the Netherlands international is yet to score his first goal for Juve.