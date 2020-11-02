Kontrol Energy Announces Extension of Maturity Date for 8% Unsecured Debenture to December 15, 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) (the "Company" or "Kontrol") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from debenture holders representing 67.06% of the outstanding principal amount of the Company's "8% Unsecured Redeemable Debentures Due October 31, 2020" (the "2020 Debentures") to extend the maturity date of the 2020 Debentures to December 15th, 2020.

The terms of the 2020 Debentures are governed by a debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company dated August 23, 2016, as amended, which provides that holders of the 2020 Debentures may extend the maturity date for paying the principal amount by an instrument in writing signed by holders of 66-2/3% of the principal amount of all the outstanding 2020 Debentures.

This extension was completed in connection with the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $5,800,000, allowing existing holders of 2020 Debentures to exchange their 2020 Debentures for Units in the Offering. Each Unit will be comprised of one $1,000 8% unsecured debenture of the Company maturing on October 31, 2022 (each, a "2022 Debenture") and 10 common shares of the Company.

The 2020 Debentures shall continue to bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum, calculated monthly on the basis of a 365 day year or 366 day year, for the extension period. The final interest payment will fall due December 15, 2020.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com

