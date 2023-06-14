Kontham Tejaswini: Student stabbed to death in Wembley flatshare just weeks before returning to India

Wembley murder victim (Met Police )

This is the first picture of a student who was stabbed to death in her west London flatshare just days before returning home to India to get married.

The victim named by heartbroken family as master’s student Kontham Tejaswini, 27, was found dying from knife wounds in her home in Neeld Crescent, Wembley at 10am on Tuesday.

A second woman, aged 28, was also knifed repeatedly in the attack.

She was rushed to hospital where her injuries were declared not life-threatening.

A 23-year-old Brazilian man, who detectives launched a desperate appeal to find after the double stabbing was located in Harrow at around 6pm the same day.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a north London police station.

Ms Tejaswini’s father told a local TV channel in Hyperbad, India that Ms Tejaswini had travelled to London three years ago to study for her master’s degree.

He said she came home for a month in August last year and was supposed to come back again for her wedding.

“She said she will return after [her studies] were finalised. She had resigned from her temporary job,” he claimed.

Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The man remains in custody. The woman has been released without further action.

DCI Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody.

“I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened.

“Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns.”

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.