Konta out of Eastbourne semifinals because of injury

Germany's Angelique Kerber in action against Great Britain's Johanna Konta during day seven of the International tennis at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, southern England, Thursday June 29, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) -- Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the semifinals of the Eastbourne International with a spine injury, just three days before the start of Wimbledon.

The seventh-ranked Konta was to play Karolina Pliskova, who now gets a bye to the final. The other semifinal match is between Caroline Wozniacki and Heather Watson.

British Tennis announced the withdrawal of Konta on Friday, saying she had a ''thoracic spine injury.'' It didn't say if she would be able to play at Wimbledon, where she is seeded No. 6.

Konta had a hard fall near the end of her 6-3, 6-4 win over Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals on Thursday.