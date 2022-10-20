Konsolidator A/S

Press release no 15-2022



Copenhagen, October 20, 2022

Konsolidator´s integration gets listed on the Xero App Marketplace



Konsolidator® has been approved by the ERP software provider Xero and listed on their App Marketplace. This means that Konsolidator® will now also be sold via Xero, that Xero customers can easily access Konsolidator®, and that Konsolidator will increase its reach in especially the UK where Xero is one of the preferred ERP systems among small and medium-sized groups.



Small business accounting is made easy with Xero and the consolidations are made easy with integration to Konsolidator®. Konsolidator released an integration to Xero in April 2022 and has now been accepted to the official Xero App Marketplace. When Xero users look for add-ons to support functions that are not available in Xero, they turn to the Xero App Marketplace. The Xero App Marketplace is a platform of trusted applications that integrate with Xero and that have been tested and approved by Xero.

Being listed on Xero App Marketplace means that Konsolidator® will now also be sold directly through the marketplace and that Konsolidator will expand the reach of potential customers as Xero and Konsolidator share the same audience and offer solutions that complement each other.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“The Xero App Marketplace is an app recommendation platform that makes it easier for customers to buy the right apps to run their businesses. Getting approved by Xero and listed on their marketplace, therefore, gives us not only a stamp of approval but also an additional sales channel where we can reach especially UK customers quicker allowing us to grow faster.”

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

