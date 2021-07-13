Konrad wins 16th stage at Tour de France as Pogacar retains his yellow jersey

Patrick Konrad claimed the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday following a gutsy solo breakaway during the 169km route between Pas de la Case and Saint-Gaudens.

The 29-year-old Bora-Hansgrohe rider completed the run in four hours, one minute and 59 seconds to win his first stage at the event.

He was followed in by Sonny Colbrelli in second and Michael Matthews was third.

Konrad surged ahead of the peloton with about 35km remaining. And he reamained unchallenged to finish the course 42 seconds ahead of Cobrelli.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept his hold over the 2021 race.

The 22-year-old Slovenian finished the stage in 14th place but he maintained his five minute advantage over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard to hold onto the yellow jersey of the overall race leader.

The 17th stage will take the riders between Muret and Saint-Lary-Souan Co du Portet.