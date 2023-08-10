Konnie Huq: ‘Blue Peter made me a better person’

Konnie is best-loved and best-known for her work on Blue Peter - Getty Images

Konnie Huq is a television ­presenter and children’s author. She is best known for presenting Blue Peter between 1997 and 2008, making her the third-longest-serving presenter in the television series’ ­history. She is married to Black Mirror creator and satirist Charlie Brooker, who she lives with in Barnes, south London, with their two sons.

Best Blue Peter memory?

I did an appeal with the Red Cross in Angola. The country had had 30 years of civil war where people were going missing and their families did not know whether their child was alive or dead. In this project, they traced these missing children and reunited them with their families. It was literally like they were bringing someone back from the dead. It was so humbling, so overwhelming. Experiences like that just don’t exist in normal life. Seeing everything I saw, doing all of the appeals – it makes you a better person, because you have a unique opportunity to experience the world.

Best thing you’ve created?

You always think the last thing you’ve done is the best thing you’ve done, so I’d have to say that, which is a book I wrote with a friend, called Fearless Fairy Tales. It’s a collection of 16 ­modern takes on the classic fairy tales, which we tried to make as funny as possible, while also giving parents a springboard for discussing bigger ­topics with their kids. Sleeping Beauty is now Sleepy Brainy; her dad wants her to just be a princess, but she wants to be Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Huq said the ‘buzz’ of working in TV is the most exciting aspect - Getty Images

Best thing about working in TV?

I love the buzz and the adrenalin rush of live television. Blue Peter was always live and in front of a studio audience. One minute you’re making Tracy Island, then you’re running across the studio to interview a pop group, then you’re running over to see some exhibition in the gallery. We had Fabergé eggs in the studio, and a 24ft snake, all sorts of crazy things.

Best place you’ve ever visited?

The most stunning place I’ve ever been is Kangaroo Island, off the coast of South Australia. It feels like you’re in some sort of Jurassic world, surrounded by nature. Obviously the Southern ­Hemisphere has all kinds of weird and wonderful ­wildlife, but I remember being so struck by the island’s beauty. It’s definitely one of the most memorable places I’ve been. It’s so unspoilt.

Story continues

Best car you’ve ever had?

My 2004 Honda Jazz. It literally never broke down. I never even had it ­serviced. I was so impressed, I decided I was only ever going to get Hondas. Eventually I got an electric car, because I’m very eco-friendly, but it has to be serviced every year. You wouldn’t get that on my old Honda. I couldn’t bear to get rid of it, so I ended up giving it to my nephew as an 18th birthday present.

Best thing about your marriage?

Both of my parents passed away a few years ago and when that happens you suddenly lose your anchor. In my case that feeling was even more extreme because most of my extended family are in Bangladesh – I do have two sisters in the UK, which is great. So the solidarity of having a partner in crime, an alliance, may sound a bit naff, but it means the world. We work together so well. We collaborated on Black Mirror a few years ago, but even when we just bounce things off each other and both have a bit of input is lovely.

Konnie with her husband Charlie Brooker - WireImage

Career highlight so far?

Probably working on Blue Peter, but also getting my first presenting job on TVFM. I was 16 and I lied about my age at the audition. I’d said I was 18. I was doing my A levels. I’d done maths a year early, so my school let me drop a subject (I’d been doing further maths, physics and chemistry – I’d planned to be an ­engineer), so I could take the job. The studio would [page] me, then I’d get in a cab and go and interview bands like Take That and East 17 in my free periods.

Worst celebrity encounter?

My first ever Saturday job was in a chemist, I was about 14. My boss had popped out and I was serving ­customers. Around the time there was this television soap called El Dorado, which was huge – and one of the stars came into the shop. She very furtively asked me for a product called Replens. I went to look for it but couldn’t see it. I went back out and asked: “What type of product is it?” She had to say, “It’s ­vaginal moisturiser!” Everyone in the queue laughed. I was mortified that I’d embarrassed this poor woman.

Worst-ever holiday?

Charlie and I once went to Cyprus with our sons, who were then a baby and a toddler. We’d chosen this trendy, ­modernist house that was built on three levels, but you can’t imagine a worse place to have children. It had steep stairs, glass everywhere, and hard, sharp-edged furniture. On the terrace there was this sofa and behind it was a sheer drop to the basement level. The kids could have easily fallen to their deaths, so we were on edge the whole time.

Huq says her childhood was 'good', free from 'bullying and racism' - Getty Images

Worst childhood memory?

I’m lucky that I had a good childhood. I didn’t have much in the way of bullying or racism. But I do remember this boy laughing and pointing at me saying, “Ha ha, she’s from India!” I remember ­feeling so ashamed and yelling back “no, I’m not!” In my head I knew I wasn’t – I’m from Bangladesh. These little things that happen at school sort of stay with you. I don’t think kids today would ever find it something to remark on. We live in much less prejudiced times now.

Worst object you have at home?

Charlie once bought this clear plastic box with a timer in the lid. He planned to put his biscuits in it so he couldn’t eat them until the timer went off, but he never has. It just sits in the cupboard. He’s a techy person, which explains Black Mirror, but can you even call a box with a digital timer techy? It’s so dumb. There will be a Black Mirror ­episode about a man who needs a ­biscuit but can’t get in his box, I’m sure!

Worst thing about being on Blue Peter?

The pace of it. At one stage we were doing five episodes a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday on terrestrial channels; Tuesday and Thursday on CBBC. One presenter had been sacked, so the rest of us were working like crazy. I once worked 30 days on the trot. It’s an incredible job, so I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining, but I remember the exhaustion.

Worst thing about being a parent?

The lack of freedom when they’re young. The logistics of keeping them alive and fed when you’re really sleep-deprived is awful. It’d be so good if you could hit a pause ­button for even 10 minutes and run to post a letter. Little things become a big mission.

Your worst mistake?

I once saw a flat in Notting Hill in the late 1990s and I wanted to buy it, but my then-partner told me he’d never speak to me again if I did. Stupidly I didn’t, and I’ve always regretted it. It’d probably be worth squillions now. I was furious about it for the whole of the next decade.

The absolute worst

Mindless consumerism. I don’t like people treating things as transient and disposable. You can repair everything, but people are used to buying stuff so cheaply they don’t think about fixing their old things. It’s terrible for us and our minds and the planet. It makes people greedy and selfish.

Konnie Huq is championing the Green Car Cross Code, an updated set of road safety guidelines for children developed by ZenAuto and supported by road safety charity Brake

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.