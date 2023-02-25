Koninklijke DSM (AMS:DSM) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Koninklijke DSM (AMS:DSM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Koninklijke DSM, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = €773m ÷ (€17b - €2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Koninklijke DSM has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Koninklijke DSM's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Koninklijke DSM.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Koninklijke DSM's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.2% from 7.5% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Koninklijke DSM is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 62% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Koninklijke DSM does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

