Konica Minolta Wins Two Marketing Awards

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
·5 min read

CEC Branding and Trends Video Recognized in Prestigious Ragan Video, Visual & Virtual Awards

Photo 1

The lobby of Konica Minolta’s Client Engagement Center welcomes visitors with a beautiful reception space.
Photo 2

In its award-winning video entitled The Intelligent Connected Workplace in 2022 &amp; Beyond: Key Trends, Konica Minolta explores the changing world of work in the 2020s.
Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has been named a winner in Ragan’s Video, Visual and Virtual Awards in the Visual Design and B2B Video categories. The projects recognized include branding at the company’s Client Engagement Center (CEC) and a trends video related to the Intelligence Connected Workplace.

Ragan’s Video, Visual & Virtual Awards celebrate the video, visual design and virtual events that connect with audiences no matter where they were. These visuals and digital gatherings played a key role in communications success for organizations and clients. Konica Minolta was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition for its work in these two categories:

Visual Design

Konica Minolta made a building into branding. By emphasizing design at its CEC, the company provides a stunning experience for visitors, immersing them in the brand’s bold colors and showcasing its printing capabilities. The CEC regularly plays host to customers, dealers, press and other VIP visitors. Its 18,000 square feet offered a blank canvas, to which designers added bright murals and signage in the lobby that set the stage for the rest of the experience. Giant video screens offer an opportunity to show branded videos and graphics that highlight key products, while also allowing for customization based on the individual visitor.

“As we neared the opening of the CEC at our U.S. headquarters, we realized this was a prime opportunity to define ourselves to both employees and guests,” said Ted Brolsma, Senior Manager, Creative Services. “We are so thrilled with the results and even more so to be recognized with such a prestigious award.”

B2B Video

In its award-winning video entitled The Intelligent Connected Workplace in 2022 & Beyond: Key Trends, Konica Minolta explores the changing world of work in the 2020s. With this landscape changing almost daily as technology moves from a supporting role to center stage, drastically affecting areas like productivity, collaboration, connection and customer engagement, the company saw an opportunity to gather some of its experts from around the globe to explore the trends and influences redefining the future of work. The result was a short video looking at the changes - and opportunities - for businesses in 2022.

“As the end of 2021 came around, our global DX branding team recognized that so many small businesses were struggling to keep up with the accelerated need for transformation. This video was created to provide them with much-needed guidance on the intelligent platforms driving this change,” said Becca Cross, Senior Marcoms Manager, Konica Minolta. “It is amazing to have the team’s efforts recognized and see ourselves named among some really outstanding creative from other companies, while at the same time make a direct impact to viewers by questioning the way we work, where we work and who we work for.”

“Congratulations to Konica Minolta for setting themselves apart in an outstanding field of entrants. Their work was exceptional, and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success. We look forward to your continued achievements,” said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at Ragan Communications.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on FacebookYouTubeLinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications and PR Daily run 15 awards programs each year, including the prestigious PR Daily Awards, Top Women in Communications Awards and Employee Communications Awards. Judged by globally regarded experts and featuring multiple categories, these programs honor the top work in communications, PR, marketing, media and HR. Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com, Ragan.com and RaganWellness.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators and HR professionals monthly.

 

