Konica Minolta Receives BLI PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
AccurioPress C7100 Wins Outstanding Mid-Volume CMYK Production Device

Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C7100 digital color press
Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C7100 digital color press

Ramsey, NJ, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is proud to announce it has won a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Color PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence for its AccurioPress C7100 with EFI Fiery IC-319 Print Server in the Outstanding Mid-Volume CMYK Production Device category. The AccurioPress C7100 was launched worldwide in July of 2021, and the company is pleased to capture this important accolade.

“At Konica Minolta, we pride ourselves on delivering great customer value through products, software and services that work smarter, and we are so pleased to be recognized by Keypoint Intelligence for the AccurioPress C7100’s performance,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “We designed this device with our clients in mind, providing a press packed with innovative technologies that lets them reimagine print possibilities to create more profitable business opportunities.”

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C7100/C7090 toner press series runs at 100/90ppm. A range of technology and software innovations help customers to focus on agility, expansion and operational efficiency. Print service providers benefit through advanced automation, fewer human touchpoints and improved total cost of ownership (TCO).

“In a teeming market, we are very pleased to show how brilliantly this press performed to win one of our BLI 2022 Color PRO Awards,” said David Sweetnam, Director of Research & Lab Services EMEA/Asia at Keypoint Intelligence. “We use an algorithm across multiple test attributes to judge overall performance. The devices must deliver at a very high level in the first place to even be eligible for a PRO Award, so it’s not just a case of being best in category.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s C7100 cut-sheet toner press online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series.  Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI PRO Awards

Based on results from extensive production field testing, during which tens of thousands of pages are printed and hundreds of data points are analyzed, Buyers Lab PRO Awards celebrate the best performers on an annual basis. Keypoint Intelligence’s new Production 2.0 and 2.0 LITE test programs focus on today’s key issues, including best practice automation, output consistency over long run lengths, key operator maintenance capabilities, and a plethora of image quality and productivity analyses.

  

