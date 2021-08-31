Konica Minolta Named a Top 10 MSSP for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been named one of the Top 10 MSSPs for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine as part of its 2021 Black Unicorn Awards, which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.

The company competed against many of the industry’s leading managed security service providers for this prestigious award. This was Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring cybersecurity innovators on its Cyber Defense Awards platform. Judges for the prestigious Black Unicorn awards included cybersecurity industry trailblazers Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Magazine MG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Magazine, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon.

“We’re thrilled that our dedicated commitment to security has been recognized by such an esteemed organization, and honored to be included among some of the top MSSPs in the industry,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division. “It’s never been more vital to have a proactive strategy toward security. We take great pride in helping our clients improve their security posture through a never-ending cycle to reduce risks and ensure uninterrupted business operations.”

Through its IT Services Division, All Covered, Konica Minolta helps businesses achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration. Firm proponents of security measures that are not about resolving a single incident or as a set-it-and-forget-it program, the company provides a holistic approach to security. Its recent acquisition, Depth Security, enhances an already impressive and comprehensive security portfolio, bringing expertise in providing visibility into threats facing infrastructure and operations, with network and application penetration testing and adversary emulation.

“We’re pleased to name Konica Minolta as a Winner for the Top 10 MSSPs for 2021 among a small, elite group of managed security service providers in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Robert R. Ackerman Jr., David DeWalt and Dr. Peter Stephenson.

View the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

