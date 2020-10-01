Konica Minolta Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2020

Company Celebrates Throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Events and Content

RAMSEY, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Konica Minolta and All Covered, its IT Services Division, in the top 100 of the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2020. This year marks the fourth-annual list honoring leading MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide. It is also the fourth consecutive year that Konica Minolta has received this distinct recognition that honors the top 250 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.



The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018-2017 (100 honorees) amid MSSP Alert’s continued, organic readership growth.

“It’s a huge honor to again be recognized by After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert as an industry leader providing managed security services,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “With our recent acquisition of Depth Security, we are further enhancing our security capabilities to provide a comprehensive, layered approach using the best technology; ensuring our customers have the right systems in place and their workforce is educated on preventing cyberattacks, which is the best defense.”

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Konica Minolta and All Covered on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s honorees continue to accelerate their businesses, mitigate customer risk and safeguard digital assets worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report.

Profits: 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020.

Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks.

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019.

M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the MSSP landscape. Twenty high-profile deals involving MSSP 250 honorees have surfaced since last year’s report.



The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri.

As a well-known MSSP and champion for its SMBs, Konica Minolta and All Covered are celebrating National Cybersecurity Month by engaging with prospects and customers through informative content and educational virtual events. The National Cybersecurity Alliance has announced this year’s theme as “Do your part, #BeCyberSmart,” which encourages individuals and organizations to protect their cyber integrity. Virtual events will cover the company’s end–to–end security solutions. View the event schedule and latest on Konica Minolta’s information security services online.

“As a company, we want to make sure our customers know as much as they can to prevent a security breach, as now more than ever, there is a sharp increase in new, sophisticated phishing and ransomware attacks,” said Stacey Sujeebun, Marcoms Director, Konica Minolta. “With this in mind, every day in October we will offer whitepapers, ebooks, videos, blogs, webinar announcements and more insights on our social media channels.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services ( All Covered ), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook , YouTube, Linked In and Twitter .

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs). For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com. For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com .

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us





