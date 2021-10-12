Konica Minolta Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

Fifth-Annual List Honors Leading MSSP, MDR and SOCaaS Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named the company to its Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021. The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide. This recognition represents the combined efforts of Konica Minolta’s Canadian IT Services Division IT Weapons, as well as its U.S. operation, All Covered.



The fifth-annual list and research report, on which Konica Minolta has been recognized every year it has published, track the managed security service market’s ongoing growth and evolution. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers.

"It is so wonderful that our proactive security approach has received acclaim because it is a part of what we do every day," said Ted Garner, President of IT Weapons, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta. "No matter the circumstance, our team has consistently gone above and beyond in their efforts to keep our clients safe- treating client environments as if they were our own. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and resilience of the IT Weapons team."

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Konica Minolta on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyberattacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continue to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year’s report.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts – roughly even with our 2020 report.

New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).



The Top 250 MSSPs list and research can be found online.

About IT Weapons

As the national IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Canada, IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We’ll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don’t worry, we got your IT covered.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

