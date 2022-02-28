Konica Minolta Leads in Brand Loyalty for Fifteenth Consecutive Year

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Company Again Ranked #1 in MFP Copier Category in Brand Keys’ Customer Loyalty Engagement Index

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received first place in Brand Loyalty in the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index® (CLEI) for the fifteenth consecutive year. The win confirms that Konica Minolta meets or exceeds customer expectations among all brands competing in the category.



Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes the annual syndicated study, which recognized Konica Minolta for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier” (multifunction printer) category. This year’s study revealed a radically widening gap between customer expectations and brand delivery, as well as an extraordinarily more emotional consumer decision-making process.

"Within our industry, we have seen only 27% of brands keep up with rising buyer expectations and the resulting change in brand loyalty," said Kaan Sayiner, Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "We are honoured that our clients have continued to place their trust in us, year after year."

Brand Keys’ 25th annual CLEI and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments, and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“The silver anniversary of the CLEI seemed an appropriate time to recognize brands consumers have consecutively rated number one when it comes to loyalty, and it is a testament to these brands’ abilities to meet their customers’ expectations and generate emotional engagement over sustained periods of time,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “Congratulations to Konica Minolta for the outstanding level of customer loyalty it has built and maintained, even during the most challenging of times.”

View the complete list of the Customer Loyalty Engagement Index’s 94 categories and highest-rated brands online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 15 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

