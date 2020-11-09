Konica Minolta Installs AccurioJet KM-1 at Strategic Factory

Inkjet Technology Praised for Consistently High Level of Quality, Versatility and Accuracy

Keith Miller, CEO, Strategic Factory

Keith Miller, CEO, Strategic Factory in front of his newly installed AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press at Strategic Factory. Operating out of Baltimore, Maryland, Strategic Factory is a single-point provider for branding, marketing and communications. They deliver superior results for their clients using the latest technology in printing, direct mail, graphic design, signage, marketing and digital strategy, promotional products and custom apparel.

“Strategic Factory is always looking to provide its customers with the highest quality, and we knew the AccurioJet KM-1 would deliver the exceptional results they sought for their clients,” said Bill Troxil, Corporate Senior Vice President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. “Installation during the height of COVID-19 certainly added a unique level of complexity, but we worked together seamlessly to ensure a smooth installation and implementation of the Press.”

As part of its 2020 Roadmap, Strategic Factory researched B2 sheet size printers, looking at units from Canon, Konica Minolta, Ricoh and Xerox, in addition to possibly adding additional toner and traditional offset presses. Ultimately, the AccurioJet KM-1 best fit Strategic Factory’s needs, checking all the boxes necessary to further elevate the products they are able to produce. Strategic Factory found the AccurioJet KM-1 press to be highly efficient and extremely productive, providing consistently high-image quality, coupled with accuracy and overall efficiency.

The AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet press prints variable data with the larger 23” x 29” sheet size, the combination of which has allowed Strategic Factory to bring outsourced work in-house, as well as offer a wider array of products with faster turnaround times. The KM-1 also provides high-quality image resolution and one-pass duplexing. The UV ink is dry the second it passes through the internal LED curing station, allowing projects to go directly into bindery.

