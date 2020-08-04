Konica Minolta Expands Portfolio of Print Production with the Introduction of an Augmented Reality Solution

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) announced that it will begin offering a new augmented reality (AR) package called BLUairspace from RealityBLU combined with creative services from Think2Grow Marketing.



Until now, delivering Augmented Reality (AR) experiences has been expensive and labour-intensive. Additionally, it has required a level of technical proficiency beyond the reach of most organizations. With BLUairspace® from RealityBLU, you enable organizations to expand their service offerings to their clients. BLUairpace® allows brand owners to become the one-stop-shop that continues to drive creative print by adding AR to packaging, promotional, transactional materials and more. With BLUairspace® you can easily add interactive content to all your clients printed materials. This is a value add service. It’s simple, cost effective and we can get you up and running in no time.

In addition, we’re combining the offering with marketing and Ideation services from Think2Grow Marketing who will provide the creative and 3D elements for the AR experience. A comprehensive and complete AR offering to our clients!

“Augmented Reality will transform the print production business to the next level,” said Chris Dewart, President and CEO. “Having the ability to combine the digital and physical worlds right off printed materials will define the next chapter of how we interact with paper.”

“We are excited about our expanded partnership with Konica Minolta Canada and RealityBLU,” said MJ Anderson, CXO - Chief Experience Officer at RealityBLU. “We believe that this new exciting offering will lead a digital transformation revolution in the print production world.”

“As a full-service Marketing Agency, we are excited to partner with Konica Minolta and RealityBLU to provide creative design and 3D animation expertise. We look forward to supporting this value-added service by creating unique AR experiences for brands and printers alike in Canada,” said Rebekah Fougere, Vice President of Client Services at Think2Grow Marketing.

BLUairspace is available via your Konica Minolta sales representative effective today. To learn more about Konica Minolta’s Information Management and Services offerings, click here .



About RealityBLU

RealityBLU® is a software as a service augmented reality solution. Driven by our mission to deliver practical and comprehensive AR tools, RealityBLU®, provide AR software, viewed through the consumer's most familiar devices: cellphones, tablets, and wearables. The foundation of RealityBLU's offering is the BLUairspace® platform, which empowers marketers and creatives to design, develop, launch and measure, AR content experiences. The flexible and intuitive BLUairspace® platform unites a suite of products and integrations, ranging from AR design to deployment analytics. For more information, visit https://www.realityblu.com/ .

About Think2Grow Marketing

Think2Grow Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency founded in 2013. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company is led by a team of seasoned marketing executives with more than 40 years of combined experience in the printing industry. Think2Grow provides full end-to-end marketing services to help clients accelerate growth; from content development and web design to email marketing, social media management, and more. The company works with clients of all sizes, from local businesses to globally recognized brands from all over the world. For more information, visit www.think2grow.com .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

