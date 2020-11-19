Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Paragon Approved as Secure Print Release App on the Epic App Orchard

Offering Now Includes Epic EHR Print Integration

Dispatcher Paragon’s secure print release system enables hospital staff to easily retrieve their printed documents from any network-connected bizhub MFP, increasing flexibility by allowing documents to be directed wherever staff may be, and substantially reducing the possibility of printed PHI left exposed and unattended on a printer output tray.

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the approval and availability of its Dispatcher Paragon secure print release app on Epic’s App Orchard marketplace. Konica Minolta is one of only two print OEMs who can claim this certification, a major endorsement by the dominant electronic health record (EHR) software provider in the healthcare industry.

"The security of health information is a critical issue faced by healthcare organizations today, and we are extremely proud of the efforts and contributions from many team members at Konica Minolta toward the approval and listing of Dispatcher Paragon in the Epic App Orchard, the app marketplace from Epic, the preeminent EHR in the US," said Joe Cisna, Vertical Solutions Director, Digital Workplace, Konica Minolta. "Inclusion in the App Orchard exemplifies our commitment to innovation and providing healthcare workers with secure print management solutions that improve end-user productivity and ensure organizations have cost control of their printer fleets."

Patient care, safety and cost are among the top priorities of any healthcare provider organization. Securing patient data has become paramount given the growing cybercrime problem, and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals need to safeguard themselves against unpermitted access to printed paper records, while also managing the volume and cost of print. Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Paragon, now approved for use with Epic, the leading provider of EHR solutions, offers EHR-integrated solutions to these ongoing challenges. With Dispatcher Paragon, healthcare providers will no longer be distracted from their core mission of delivering quality patient care by unmanaged and unsecured print, cumbersome print driver management, excessive print queues and Windows print server maintenance.

Dispatcher Paragon and Epic

Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Paragon is a print management solution that supports secure pull print workflow directly within the Epic infrastructure, and is designed to increase employee productivity, reduce print-related costs and, above all, provide document security which satisfies HIPAA requirements related to ePHI and PII. Dispatcher Paragon with Epic EHR Print integration ensures document security by authenticating users before they print, copy, scan or fax documents, and provides administrators with full audit capabilities through comprehensive reports on all print services activity by user, the documents printed and the printers used. Additionally, it provides central accounting and audit logs of all print, copy and scan operations, detailed reporting to make users accountable, plus tools to help eliminate waste and encourage responsible behavior. Dispatcher Paragon enables healthcare providers to have accurate reporting of print service activity to meet security and auditing compliance.

The benefits of Dispatcher Paragon with Epic EHR print integration include:

Managed, secure user access to print and scan devices

Comprehensive reports that aid in meeting HIPAA and other compliance regulatory requirements for end-to-end security/privacy of all patient-related and other documents

Pull printing to enable staff to print at any networked printer – ability to scan, copy or fax at any networked printer

Ability to hold jobs at the printer to satisfy retention policies

Ability to auto-delete print jobs after a designated interval

Print job status visibility to the user within Epic

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Epic Systems Corporation

Epic develops software to help people get well, help people stay well, and help future generations be healthier. More than 250 million patients have a current electronic record in Epic. Its software is used in healthcare facilities such as community hospitals, academic medical centers, children's organizations, safety net providers, retail clinics and many more.

