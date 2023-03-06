KONGSBERG awards communications order to Kitron

Kitron ASA

(2023-03-06) Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 180 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).



The order is for military tactical communications equipment for the defence market developed and produced by KONGSBERG.

“Electronics for advanced communications equipment constitutes a key part of Kitron’s business within the defence market, and we see solid growth in this segment. Therefore, we are extremely pleased to receive this order from KONGSBERG,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director of Kitron Norway.

Deliveries will start in 2024 and continue into 2025. Production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway.

