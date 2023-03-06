KONGSBERG awards communications order to Kitron

Kitron ASA
·1 min read
Kitron ASA
Kitron ASA

(2023-03-06) Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 180 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

The order is for military tactical communications equipment for the defence market developed and produced by KONGSBERG.

“Electronics for advanced communications equipment constitutes a key part of Kitron’s business within the defence market, and we see solid growth in this segment. Therefore, we are extremely pleased to receive this order from KONGSBERG,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director of Kitron Norway.

Deliveries will start in 2024 and continue into 2025. Production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director, Kitron Norway, tel.: 47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were about NOK 6.5 billion in 2022.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



