Konecny scores 2, Hart has 36 saves as Flyers beat Avalanche 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Travis Konecny scored two goals, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 36 shots to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Travis Sanheim and Joel Farabee also scored, and Bobby Brink had two assists as the Flyers won their fourth straight and improved to 10-3-1 in their last 14 games. Philadelphia moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division one season after finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored for Colorado, which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-3-2). Ivan Prosvetov finished with 29 saves.

The Flyers took control in the second period building a 3-1 lead after goals from Tippett and Sanheim 2:16 apart in the middle of the period.

After Colorado pulled within one heading to the third period, Konecny scored on a penalty shot with 10:29 remaining after he was held by MacKinnon on a breakaway. It gave Konecny three straight multipoint games and 16 goals for the season.

Farabee added his 10th just 46 seconds later to cap the scoring.

It was Colorado's second home loss in three days.

Konecny started the scoring with 2:19 left in the first period.

MacKinnon tied it with 1:01 let in the period with his 11th. It also extended his point streak to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Nashville on Tuesday night to finish a three-game trip.

Avalanche: Host Calgary on Monday night in the fourth of a five-game homestand.

