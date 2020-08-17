Konecny and the Flyers take on Montreal with 2-1 series lead

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 1-0.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 against conference opponents. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Travis Konecny with 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 39 assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Scott Laughton has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Flyers: Averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press