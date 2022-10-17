Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Signs Distribution Agreement with Idaho-Based Hayden Beverage Company

KONA GOLD BEVERAGE INC.
KONA GOLD BEVERAGE INC.
KONA GOLD BEVERAGE INC.

The Company recently signed distribution agreements in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington

Melbourne, FL, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Hayden Beverage Company.  Hayden Beverage Company, based in the great state of Idaho, is the state's largest and most professional distributor of beer, wine, and premium non-alcoholic beverages and has a distribution footprint that covers all of Idaho and all of Montana.  Hayden Beverage Company is family owned and has operated since 1970, recently celebrating 50 years in 2020.

Hayden Beverage Company will be distributing Kona Gold's sparkling and non-sparkling lemonades in the markets of Idaho and Montana, which are new markets for Kona Gold.  Kona Gold has been aggressively growing its market presence in the western region of the United States where it previously lacked distribution and market share.

"I'm excited to share with our shareholders that we continue to grow our western region presence with the signing of Hayden Beverage Company, stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Our West Region Territory Manager, Brett Catanzaro, is making a huge impact withing our team, leading our West Coast expansion.  We are currently in talks with distribution partners in Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Hawaii, which would fill out our expansion to western markets."

Clark added, "We recently exhibited at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas, our second consecutive showing at that show, where we had great success again this year in networking, finding new distribution partners, and finding new products for our own distribution company.  Our team is signing distribution partners, lining up big retail meetings, and putting pieces in place to have accelerated growth in early 2023."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it has signed agreements with three new distribution partners in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.  Kona Gold has been focused on bringing its beverage portfolio to the West Coast of the United States, recently signing distribution partners in California and Nevada.  With the addition of Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, the Company will be making a big market push in the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 with its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades.

For more information regarding Hayden Beverage Company, please visit:
https://www.haydenbeverage.com/

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:
https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC.  Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com.  HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com.  Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway, South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions.  The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate.  The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1.  Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Clark
844-714-2224
investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com


