Kona Gold Beverage, Inc’s Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to be Sold in Walmart Stores

·4 min read
Company focusing on taking brands nationally

Melbourne, FL, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its popular Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be sold in Walmart brick and mortar stores. The Company’s 16 oz Ooh La Lemin Lemonades, available in 4 flavors, will be included in modular sets in all stores with 12 ft or wider coolers in select states starting in June of 2022. The Company will announce which states at a later date as it gets closer to launch. The 4 flavors of Ooh La Lemin will be in Walmart’s system nationwide, which will give the Company fire power to secure distribution in states where it’s currently lacking.

This is a huge step forward for Kona Gold Beverage as the Company focuses on taking its brand portfolio nationally. The Company’s Ooh La Lemin Lemonades are currently sold in popular chains such as Wawa, Plaid Pantry, Piggly Wiggly, Coborn’s, Hyvee, and others. The Company is currently in talks with several other national retailors to carry its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades, and will update shareholders as those come to fruition.

“I am very excited to be announcing to our shareholders that our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be available in Walmart stores around the country starting in June,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “This is a huge step for Kona Gold Beverage and a testament to how hard our team has been working in building our brands. Our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be available at Walmart locations where we currently have full state distribution and states where we are bringing on new distribution partners for this roll out.”

Clark added, “In most instances, when working to sign new tier 1 distribution partners, they require your brand to be authorized in one or more large chains and this now gives us the fire power to approach new distribution partners in states we currently do not have distribution.”

In addition to this announcement, Kona Gold Beverage has hit or exceeded its monthly revenue projections for the first two months of 2022 and will be sharing February numbers with shareholders in the coming days. The Company has set 2022 revenue projections at $8-$10 million.

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Clark
844-714-2224
investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com


