Komax Holding AG's (VTX:KOMN) 7.5% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 42% as well as institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Komax Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 12 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Komax Holding is 27%

If you want to know who really controls Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions, who own 27% shares weren’t spared from last week’s CHF82m market cap drop, retail investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Komax Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Komax Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Komax Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Komax Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Komax Holding. Metall Zug AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 25% of shares outstanding. With 4.0% and 3.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, abrdn plc and Max Koch are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Komax Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Komax Holding AG. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CHF67m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Komax Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 25% of Komax Holding. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Komax Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

