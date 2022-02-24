Kolter Homes Approved to Develop and Construct New Golf Course and Lifestyle Community on Florida's Treasure Coast

Image

Kolter Homes, a Builder Magazine 'Top 100 Builder' based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, has begun golf course construction and land development for Astor Creek Country Club, a new residential community with 18-hole golf course in Port St. Lucie that will open in 2023.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolter Homes received approval from Port St. Lucie City Council for golf course construction and plat approval for the first phase of residential construction at Astor Creek Country Club. This gated community will be the first golf course community Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Both the golf course and new home sales are planned to open in 2023.

Astor Creek Country Club, which neighbors Kolter Homes' award-winning PGA Village Verano community, encompasses 682 total acres and is planned for 900 new homes. Four contemporary home collections will be featured, and floorplans are expected to range from approximately 2,000 a/c sq. ft. to over 5,000 a/c sq. ft. with 2- to 5-bedroom layouts. Every home will include a resident membership with full golf and club privileges.

Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski designed the 18-hole course and is overseeing its completion. Other key partners include land planner RVI Planning & Landscape Design, golf course contractor Ryangolf, Thomas Engineering Group, landscape architect Cotleur & Hearing, clubhouse architect David Humphrey, irrigation consultant Tony Altum, and golf management company Hampton Golf.

"We're eager to see the many facets of this project come to life," said Keith Berg, Senior Vice President of Land Development at Kolter Homes. "I'm proud of our dedicated team that is working diligently to bring an exceptional lifestyle community to the heart of Florida's Treasure Coast - one that residents and golfers of all ages will enjoy for years to come."

Astor Creek's golf course design provides ample space for wider corridors to enhance playability and home views. Residents will also have access to a 15-acre grass driving range, a 3-acre short game complex, Pro Shop, and a 15,000-sq.-ft. practice putting green.

The center of Astor Creek's lifestyle experience will be "The 1566 Club," the community clubhouse that takes its name from the year the area was first settled. This connection between classic and modern is central to Astor Creek and will flow through all aspects of the community.

Roughly 80% of Astor Creek's homesites will overlook the golf course or water, and homes will include high-volume ceilings, expansive window sets and open floorplan concepts. Home shoppers will be able to choose from a wide range of personalization options.

To learn more in advance of the 2023 opening, visit AstorCreek.com.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to their new homes. www.kolterhomes.com

Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with an expected value in excess of $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC with its affiliated entities is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.thekoltergroup.com

