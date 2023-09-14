Kolo Muani needs to make a quick impression at PSG after such a costly transfer

PARIS (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani did everything in his power to join Paris Saint-Germain, and in doing so became the third most expensive signing in the club's history.

Now the forward needs to start scoring goals to justify the fee after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros ($101 million). Only Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who joined for a combined 402 million euros ($429 million) in 2017, have cost more.

Kolo Muani had started his second season at Frankfurt, scoring three goals in four games, when there was suddenly space in French champion PSG's attack.

Neymar was sold to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and Lionel Messi refused the option of an extra year on his contract and went to Inter Miami, where he has made an immediate impression.

Kolo Muani was so determined to join PSG that he refused to train with Frankfurt in order to push the deal through, and it happened right at the end of the transfer window. Joining PSG reunited him with France teammates Ousmane Dembélé and Mbappé, the trio which played in attack when the team lost to Argentina in last year's World Cup final.

Mbappé and Kolo Muani are both 24 years old — Kolo Muani is two weeks older — and both grew up in the Parisian suburb of Bondy. They didn't play together as youths and neither joined PSG initially, with Mbappé going to Monaco and Kolo Muani recruited by Nantes when he was 16.

“I was very nonchalant (at the time),” Kolo Muani said in an interview on the French league's website. “Without the interest shown by Nantes, I don't know where I would be.”

So being united with Mbappé appears like a fairytale scenario for Kolo Muani, who is expected to make his debut for PSG when the team hosts Nice on Friday.

But the pressure on him will be intense.

Unlike Mbappé, who was already prolific as an 18-year-old with Monaco, it took a while for Kolo Muani to break through at the highest level. His first goal in the French first division came in October 2020 with Nantes, when he was nearly 22. Later that season, he came to wider attention with a goal and an assist as Nantes won 2-1 at PSG.

Story continues

“In my eyes, it wasn't my best game, but I'm aware that it's the one which put me in the spotlight," Kolo Muani said.

It's been an upward curve since.

The following season, he scored 12 league goals for Nantes and helped it win the French Cup. His electric pace, balance and clever passing earned him a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he discovered the Champions League, became a fan favorite and netted 23 goals in 46 games overall.

The France team came calling and so did PSG.

“He's had a phenomenal rise. We were already following him when he was at Nantes, then he proved himself at Frankfurt and met all of our expectations,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “The transfer to PSG means he will be even more exposed. It's the flipside of the coin.”

With Mbappé rested for a friendly match against Germany on Tuesday because of a sore knee, Kolo Muani started the game alongside veteran Antoine Griezmann in a 4-4-2 formation. But Kolo Muani had a disappointing game and fluffed chances.

With PSG starting its Champions League campaign at home against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, coach Luis Enrique may be tempted to keep Mbappé on the bench against Nice.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press