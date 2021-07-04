Kolkata Police Gifts Violin to Elderly Artist Playing Songs on Streets, Earns Praise

In a heartwarming incident, Kolkata Police gifted a new violin to a man who had recently gone viral on social media for playing beautiful renditions of famous Bollywood songs on the instrument. In the viral clip, he could be heard playing tracks like “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh” and “Diwana Hua Baadal” on an empty street. A Twitter user who had shared the video mentioned that the elderly man resides around the Girish Park area. He had urged netizens to do something that can help the elderly musician in the long run as one-time help would not be as beneficial for him. The music clip had taken the internet by a storm in June.

His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park what I came to know.. one time help won’t work for these artists,if someone can do something for the long run that will be a real help I guess.Not only for him for all the talented artists like him. https://t.co/y5nCvODTfm — Savvy (@savvygupta) June 7, 2021

The musician identified as Bhagwan Mali, who has given financial assistance by the Community Policing Wing. In the pictures shared on Kolkata Police’s handle, one can see Soumen Mitra, Kolkata Police Commissioner, interacting with Mali after giving him the violin. In the snaps, the violin player can be seen checking out his new instrument. This gesture by the police department has immensely impressed the internet. Many people have expressed their desire to help the talented musician in the comments.

Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician.Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media.Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today, @CPkolkata gifted him a new violin. pic.twitter.com/750lYhZX0x — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 28, 2021

One person replied to the post seeking Mali’s details so that he could donate some money to him. The user also added that he had been searching for him but was unable to get in touch. Another social media user added that a group of NRIs in the United Kingdom are planning to have an online violin session with him regarding a football match. The person added that Mali will be performing the theme song of the match on his violin. The Twitter user also lauded the ‘magic’ of social media and urged netizens to help each other during these difficult times through this medium.

Story continues

I want to donate some money to him. Serching for him but could not get his contact number. Want you help sir so that I can donate some money to him. Regards — kbghoshal (@kbghoshal) June 29, 2021

Great gesture…infact some NRI Bongs from UK is planning to have an online violin 🎻 session for their upcoming football tournament in UK. The theme song will be played by him. This is the Magic of social media …let’s spread some love and help each other in these difficult days — Subir Das (@Subirdas1973) June 28, 2021

Here is a look at the reactions in which people lauded the Kolkata Police for their act of kindness:

Fantastic This kind of things can make our society beautiful And congrats to Mr. Mali for such kind of gift from police family — Somidh (@Somidh2) June 28, 2021

Wow this is so nice to know that he is from our city. The #CityOfJoyKolkata Salam hai Mr.Bhagwan Mali k #talent ko Good Job #KolkataPolice 👍👌 — Uroosa Arshi (@SHAYARA_UROOSA) June 29, 2021

Bah sundor DARUN 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Indranilbose (@Indrani95490227) June 28, 2021

Good to see the human face of Kolkata Police! My Salute! — Sultan Osman (@sultanosman2008) June 29, 2021

Excellent post — Rajesh D Bhattacharjee (@RajeshDBhattac1) June 29, 2021

Excellent Sir! — Sanjeev Mandelia (@SanjeevMandeli3) June 29, 2021

The post by Kolkata Police has received over 630 likes on Twitter till now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here