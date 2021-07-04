Kolkata Police Gifts Violin to Elderly Artist Playing Songs on Streets, Earns Praise

Buzz Staff
In a heartwarming incident, Kolkata Police gifted a new violin to a man who had recently gone viral on social media for playing beautiful renditions of famous Bollywood songs on the instrument. In the viral clip, he could be heard playing tracks like “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh” and “Diwana Hua Baadal” on an empty street. A Twitter user who had shared the video mentioned that the elderly man resides around the Girish Park area. He had urged netizens to do something that can help the elderly musician in the long run as one-time help would not be as beneficial for him. The music clip had taken the internet by a storm in June.

The musician identified as Bhagwan Mali, who has given financial assistance by the Community Policing Wing. In the pictures shared on Kolkata Police’s handle, one can see Soumen Mitra, Kolkata Police Commissioner, interacting with Mali after giving him the violin. In the snaps, the violin player can be seen checking out his new instrument. This gesture by the police department has immensely impressed the internet. Many people have expressed their desire to help the talented musician in the comments.

One person replied to the post seeking Mali’s details so that he could donate some money to him. The user also added that he had been searching for him but was unable to get in touch. Another social media user added that a group of NRIs in the United Kingdom are planning to have an online violin session with him regarding a football match. The person added that Mali will be performing the theme song of the match on his violin. The Twitter user also lauded the ‘magic’ of social media and urged netizens to help each other during these difficult times through this medium.

Here is a look at the reactions in which people lauded the Kolkata Police for their act of kindness:

The post by Kolkata Police has received over 630 likes on Twitter till now.

