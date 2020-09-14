Kolkata metro resumes services after 5 months gap

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kolkata Metro resumed its services on Monday after a gap of five months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The metro authorities have reopened the services amid stringent checks and protocols. A day prior to the reopening of services, the metro stations were fully sanitised.



Speaking to ANI, Dr Misbah-uL Haque, a commuter said, "We are happy that metro has started, as we were facing a lot of trouble in travelling. The arrangements here are very good and proper sanitisation is being undertaken."

Aditi, another commuter said, "The resumption of the metro has helped us a lot. It was difficult to maintain distance in buses as people were not following guidelines while commuting by bus."

"We had to wait for an hour and more to get a bus. With metro, it has become easier and I am saving a lot of time," Aditi added.



Deep Chatterjee, a passenger waiting for metro said, "Travelling is better with metro as we are saving more time."

"Metro authority is issuing e-pass for travelling and people are maintaining social distance," said Chatterjee in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the state government had ordered to resume metro services on Sunday for NEET 2020 examination aspirants and their parents. (ANI)



