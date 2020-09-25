Kolkata: 9 held for betting on IPL match

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): Nine persons have been arrested from various parts of Kolkata for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, the police said on Friday.

Several documents, 14 laptops, 17 mobile phones, 3 T.V. and a vehicle have been seized from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered under the IPC and West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competitions Act.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

