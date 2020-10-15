Kohl's is running a massive home sale to compete with Prime Day—here's what to buy

These are the best deals to buy from Kohl's competing Prime Day sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We've been following the best deals you can buy during Amazon Prime Day all week, but we're also keeping a close eye on major retailers who are running competing sales. Most of our favorite stores, including Brooklinen, Coach Outlet and Walmart, are offering Black Friday-worth deals during Amazon's main event, and one of the best retailers we know just entered the ring: Kohl's.

You can save on hundreds of items during Kohl's Home Sale, which runs through October 18. With the code YOUSAVE, you can save an extra 15% on most items, and if you're a Kohl's cardholder, you save an extra 30%. Even better, you'll earn $50 in Kohl's cash for every $10 spent, which will be good for use between Monday, October 19, and Sunday, October 25.

The retailer is running sales on kitchen goods, bedding, furniture, home decor and cleaning supplies. Here are some of the best deals to shop at Kohl's right now.

The best deals to shop at Kohl's Home Sale

Kitchen

View photos These are the best kitchen deals from Kohl's home sale. More

Home

View photos These are the best cleaning deals from Kohl's home sale. More

Furniture

View photos These are the best furniture sales from Kohl's home sale. More

Bedding

View photos These are the best bedding deals from Kohl's home sale. More

Face Masks

View photos These are the best face mask sales from Kohl's home sale. More

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Prime Day 2020: The best deals to shop from Kohl's competing home sale