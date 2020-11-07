Kohl’s made ‘unimaginable decisions’ to get through COVID-19 pandemic: CEO

In mid-March, Kohl’s (KSS) had big plans to unveil a new direction for the department store chain at its annual in-person investor day — but those plans changed just days before the event.

“We saw the dramatic acceleration of what COVID was doing to society at large,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in a newly released interview. “And so literally in a matter of days, we decided to postpone ... our investor day.”

On March 9, Kohl’s had already revealed its investor day would be virtual-only due to “increasingly restrictive” travel and group event guidelines amid the spread of COVID-19. Two days later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Kohl’s postponed the March 16 event altogether two days after that.

“And on that day, specifically, March 16, it's a day I'll never forget, we were huddled, my leadership team and I, huddled around a table in a conference room figuring out and trying to interpret all the signals of what was happening in the country and in the world,” Gass said, in an interview taped October 29.

It was a “defining moment,” for the company, Gass said. She added that Kohl’s had to make “tough, tough decisions, unimaginable decisions” to get through that period.

‘We set out two key priorities’

Like many companies that rely on in-person business — from airlines to restaurants to an array of brick-and-mortar retailers — Kohl’s was forced to adapt to an unprecedented crisis. Airlines canceled flights and stopped selling middle seats, and restaurants and retailers like Kohl’s operated at limited capacity or paused business completely.

The closures took an immediate toll on the retail sector: Retail sales in the U.S. plummeted 8.7% from February to March, the largest month-to-month drop since the U.S. Census started tracking the data, according to Brookings. Kohl’s temporarily closed its nearly 1,200 stores nationwide in the seven weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, causing sales to plunge 33% in the first half of the fiscal year.

Kohl’s closed some parts of its business for up to 17 weeks. The retail chain acted with two major goals in mind, the first of which had nothing to do with profits. “We set out two key priorities, which is first and foremost, our doing our part to protect the safety of our people and our customers,” Gass said. “And secondly, to ensure our financial viability and resilience through this process.”

The retailer’s overall sales have suffered during the COVID-19 crisis, declining 23% in the second quarter compared to the same quarter last year. Still, digital sales spiked 58% year-over-year for the second quarter. And its stock is up roughly 8% since Oct. 20, when Kohl’s announced it was shifting its strategy towards leisure apparel.

“And I would say, once we did get back our stores up and running, obviously, our liquidity dramatically improved,” Gass told Yahoo Finance. “... But that period of time, it was really a defining moment for the company and the team on how we so quickly could galvanize [to] do the right thing.”

The rough period for brick-and-mortar retailer may not be over, as coronavirus case counts creep up while the weather cools and Americans tire of social distancing. The U.S. hit a new daily record for coronavirus cases on Thursday. Speaking to Yahoo Finance last month, Gass acknowledged, “We’re going to be in this for a while.”

Still, stores like Kohl’s learned lessons during the initial wave of COVID-19 that they can implement moving forward. “I do feel very confident that we are operating in a different, better, safer way today,” Gass said, “even you know, [as] COVID cases are increasing.”