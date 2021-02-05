Kohl's just launched a giant home sale and the savings are huge
If your space is in need of a major refresh, boy, do we have good news for you! Kohl's has launched a huge home sale on just about everything you could ever want for your space. Whether you've been hunting down savings on a brand-new kitchen appliance or your floors are screaming for a clean (don't worry, we've all been there), the retailer is offering tons of markdowns on kitchen must-haves, furniture, vacuum cleaners and more.
Through Monday, February 15, you can shop discounts of up to 60% on everything from cozy bedding to kitchen appliances. Better yet, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's cash for every $50 spent, good for use between Tuesday, February 16 and Sunday, February 21.
Regardless of whether you're looking to refresh your comforter or you're in the market for a new cookware set, the retailer's sale has got it all. What's more, you can enter coupon code TAKE15 to save an additional 15% on select already-discounted products, and orders more than $75 ship free.
The best deals to shop at Kohl's
Small kitchen appliances
Get the Dash Stirring Popcorn Machine for $33.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $26)
Get the Hamilton Beach Durathon Belgian Waffle Maker for $42.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $17.50)
Get the NutriBullet PRO 900-Watt Nutrient Extractor Blender for $59.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $40.50)
Get the Farberware Classic 900-Watt Microwave Oven for $84.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $35)
Get the Cuisinart CBK110P1 Automatic Breadmaker for $101.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $38)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $179.99 (Save $20)
Dining and cookware
Get the Food Network Modesto 4-Piece Red Wine Glass Set for $11.04 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $8.95)
Get the Fiesta Bistro 3-Piece Dinnerware Set for $25.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $23.51)
Get the Lodge Chef Collection Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet from $27.19 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $7.80 to $21.75)
Get the Fiesta 4-Piece Place Setting for $31.44 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $27.56)
Get the Pyrex FreshLock 16-Piece Food Storage Set for $42.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $17.50)
Get the Food Network 5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven for $50.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $20)
Get the Food Network 10-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set for $84.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $45)
Get the Food Network 10-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $135.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $94)
Floor care and vacuums
Get the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for $152.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $77)
Get the Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $212.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $107.50)
Get the iRobot Roomba 677 WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum for $254.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $120)
Get the Shark APEX DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $280.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $179.50)
Get the iRobot Roomba e5 WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum for $322.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $147)
Bedding
Get The Big One Quilted Side-Sleeper Bed Pillow from $10.19 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $9.80 to $14.70)
Get the Croft & Barrow Sarah Reversible Cotton Sham for $10.19 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $19.18)
Get The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw for $10.19 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $19.80)
Get the Croft & Barrow Solid Quilt from $12.74 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $17.25 to $80.50)
Get the Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Sheet Set from $12.74 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $30 to $67.25)
Get The Big One Essential Mattress Pad from $15.29 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $14.70 to $29.40)
Get The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw for $16.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $13)
Get the Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set from $16.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $33 to $74.10)
Get The Big One Waterproof Mattress Pad from $20.39 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $19.60 to $34.30)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life 400-Thread Ultimate Sheet Set from $25.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $19.50 to $60.50)
Get The Big One Gel Memory Foam Side-Sleeper Pillow for $25.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $24.50)
Get The Big One Down-Alternative Reversible Comforter from $33.99 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $46 to $69)
Get the Hotel Suite White Goose Feather and Down Comforter from $55.24 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $74.75 to $103.50)
Furniture
Get the Faux-Suede Short Pouf for $38.24 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $51.75)
Get The Big One 3-Drawer Storage Tower for $40.79 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $39.20)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Klein Storage Ottoman for $59.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $40.50)
Get the Kennedy Home Collection 16-Inch by 30-Inch Folding Storage Ottoman for $65.44 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $44.55)
Get the Madison Park Emilia Tufted Back Dining Chair for $76.49 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $83.50)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Cameron End Table for $99.44 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $80.55)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Cameron Console Table 4-Piece Set for $143.64 with coupon code TAKE15 (Save $116.35)
