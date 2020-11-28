Kohl's has incredible deals on appliances and more for Cyber Monday 2020—shop our faves
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
While technically Black Friday has come and gone, Cyber Monday is just heating up and the deals are going strong at Kohl's. In addition to the retailer's Cyber Monday 2020 deals, which launched on Sunday, a new round of "Super Deals" was released on November 26, but the link will only be available to customers while supplies last.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
These hyper markdowns include everything from top-rated tech items (check out the majorly marked down Google Nest Mini smart speaker, which is well worth the upgrade from its predecessors thanks to its faster response times and high sound quality) to apparel—these top-rated leggings, regularly $20, fall to just $7.99 with the code! While exclusions apply, many items will also be discounted by an extra 20% off with coupon code YOUGET20. Better still, customers who spend $50 or more will earn $15 in Kohl's cash to spend between Saturday, November 28, and Wednesday, December 9.
Between these impressive price cuts, the additional 20% off and those famous Kohl's cash bonuses, this is one of the best Black Friday sales you're likely to see in 2020.
Not sure where to start? We've rounded up all of the best discounts you can scoop up—starting right now. Below, find our picks for the best Kohl's Black Friday deals of 2020, and don't forget to check out all the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at our main deals page.
The best Kohl's Cyber Monday Deals to shop now
Kitchen
SodaStream Fizzi Soda Maker at Kohl's for $47.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $52)
PowerXL Air Fryer from $47.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $12 to $28)
Cuisinart CBK110P1 Automatic Breadmaker for $71.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $72)
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $79.99 (Save $70)
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $50)
Electronics
Bed and Bath
The Big One Microfiber Pillow from $3.19 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $7.03 to $13.20)
The Big One Oversized Plush Throw at Kohl's for $15.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $14)
The Big One Essential Mattress Pad from $11.19 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $18 to $36)
The Big One Waterproof Mattress Pad at Kohl's from $19.19 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $20.80 to $36.40)
The Big One Gel Memory Foam Side-Sleeper Pillow for $15.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $34)
Cuddl Duds Sherpa Throw from $19.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $30)
Home and décor
Saint Nicholas Square Snowman Holiday Accent Rug for $9.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $15)
Sonoma Goods for Life Shelton Adjustable Swivel Stools, 2-pack for $55.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $94)
Madison Park Emilia Tufted-Back Dining Chair for $59.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $100.50)
Sonoma Goods for Life Cameron Saddle Counter Stool Set, 2-Pack for $62.39 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $67.60)
Madison Park Tyler Accent Chair at for $119.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $212.50)
Fashion, shoes and accessories
Sonoma Goods for Life Women's Midrise Leggings for $7.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $12.01)
Simply Vera by Vera Wang Live-In High-Rise Leggings for $7.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $18.01)
Tek Gear Men's Ultra-Soft Fleece Pullover for $9.59 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $20.41))
Sonoma Goods for Life Women's Supersoft Stretch Midrise Skinny Jeans for $15.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $20.01)
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Plus-Size Amanda Classic Jeans for $15.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $28.01)
Tek Gear Women's Essential Straight-Leg Pants for $24.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $11.01)
Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Pants at Kohl's for $33.75 (Save $11.75)
Nike Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoes for $39.99 (Save $25.01)
Nike Air Men's Monarch IV Cross-Training Shoes for $52.50 (Save $17.50)
Shop Kohl's Black Friday Super Deals
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best Kohl's Cyber deals to shop from this super sale