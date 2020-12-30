Kohl's is having a huge home sale to help you refresh your space for 2021
New year, new space! While seasonal changes are always a great opportunity for at-home upgrades, there’s no better time to refresh your abode than the beginning of a brand new year. For many of us, 2021 represents a fresh start—and what greater way to make your days that much more enjoyable than to update your home? Whether you’re looking to give your bathroom a mini makeover or you’re on the hunt for savvy storage solutions, Kohl’s is the place to shop right now, thanks to its über-exciting Home Refresh Sale.
Through Wednesday, January 6, customers can get huge discounts on furniture, bedding and kitchen appliances galore. For instance, this The Big One down-alternative reversible comforter is part of the site's sale. It once retailed from as low as $79.99, but you can grab it from as low as $23.99 in sizes twin/twin XL, falling a solid $56 (you can also nab it for $29.99 in size full/queen or $35.99 in king, which is $84 less than its retail price of $119.99). Available in a plethora of cozy hues and patterns, this comforter has a 4.3-star rating from nearly 2,000 Kohl's customers, who loved the super soft and warm feel of this blanket.
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, you can invest in the oh-so-coveted KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer (our No.1 pick for stand mixers!), which has been marked down by $100 to $279.99 from its retail price of $379.99. Avid bakers know that this mixer is an absolute must-have in the kitchen, and our testing provided ample evidence of just that. From its durable build to the quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments, this KitchenAid appliance smashed every test we put it through, including sourdough bread, chocolate chip cookies and flourless cakes—just to name a few. With your purchase, you’ll receive a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, a metal wire whip, a nylon-coated flat beaker, a dough hook and a two-piece pouring shield.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the most exciting markdowns available during this huge savings event.
The best things to buy from the Kohl’s Home Refresh Sale
Bedding and bath
Get The Big One Microfiber Pillow from $3.99 (Save $6 to $12)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Ultimate Bath Towel with Hygro Technology for $7.99 (Save $6)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Ultimate Bath Rug from $7.99 (Save $9 to $20)
Get the Simply Vera Vera Wang Signature Bath Towel for $14.99 (Save $11)
Get the Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set from $19.99 (Save $20 to $60)
Get The Big One Down-Alternative Reversible Comforter from $23.99 (Save $56 to $84)
Get the True North by Sleep Philosophy Microfleece Sheet Set from $37.49 (Save $37.50 to $50)
Get the Cuddl Duds Cozy Soft Comforter from $71.99 (Save $88 to $99)
Get the Cuddl Duds Heated Plush to Sherpa Blanket from $89.99 (Save $90 to $150)
Get the Koolaburra by UGG Tuva Comforter and Sham Set from $129.99 (Save $50.01 to $70.01)
Appliances
Get the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $19.99 (Save $5)
Get the Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker for $19.99 (Save $5)
Get the KitchenAid KHBV53 Corded Hand Blender for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the Shark Rotator Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll for $249.99 (Save $110)
Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer for $279.99 (Save $100)
Kitchen and dining
Get the St. Nicholas Square Cozy Mug Kitchen Towel, 2-Pack for $5.59 (Save $8.40)
Get the Hammer & Axe Bottle Caddy Wood with Opener for $15 (Save $15)
Get the Farberware 8-Piece Stainless-Steel Steak Knife Set for $26.99 (Save $3)
Get the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 12-Inch Frying Pan for $49.99 (Save $20)
Get the Cambridge Sasha Sand 42-Piece Flatware Set for $59.99 (Save $40)
Electronics and smart home devices
Get the EZVIZ C1C 1080p Indoor Smart WiFi Security Camera for $19.99 (Save $10)
Get the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $24.99 (Save $24.01)
Get the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker for $29.99 (Save $20)
Furniture
Get The Big One 3-Drawer Storage Tower for $59.99 (Save $20)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Canton Round End Table for $69.99 (Save $30)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Klein Storage Ottoman for $84.99 (Save $15)
Get the Madison Park Serena Accent Chair for $149.99 (Save $140)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Cameron Charging Station End Table for $174.99 (Save $75)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Cameron 4-Shelf Tiered Bookcase for $181.99 (Save $78)
Storage
Get the Whitmor Christmas Gift Wrap Storage Bag for $5.99 (Save $6)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Canvas Storage Tote from $8.99 (Save $3 to $5)
Get the Homz Light Wrap Storage Container for $14.99 (Save $15)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Bath Wicker Tank Topper for $17.49 (Save $7.50)
Get The Big One 6-Shelf Closet Organizer for $20.99 (Save $6)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Hanging Tweed Sweater Shelf for $22.49 (Save $7.50)
Get the Whitmor 9-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag for $24.99 (Save $25)
Get the Whitmor 75-Ornament Storage Box for $24.99 (Save $25)
Shop the Kohl's Home Refresh Sale
