The Kohl's Friends and Family Sale is here: Shop discounts on Keurig, iRobot, Ninja and more

If you’re looking for an excuse to go shopping, Kohl’s has just the thing. From now until August 29, the retail chain is offering shoppers an additional 20% off everything in celebration of its Friends and Family Sale with the code FAMILYSHOP. And, as the name of the sale suggests, there’s something for everyone!

Looking for a more efficient way to caffeinate in the mornings? Thanks to the Kohl’s Friends and Family Sale, you can snag this popular Keurig coffee maker for just $103.99 (normally $149.99) with the code FAMILYSHOP. More in the market to make the little time you have to sleep as comfortable and restorative as possible? You may want to consider adding The Big One Down-Alternative Reversible Comforter to your cart. The cult-favorite comforter has thousands of glowing reviews from Kohl’s shoppers and it’s currently marked down to just $31.99 for a twin-size (which is normally $54.99) with the code FAMILYSHOP.

Whatever you’re in need of, Kohl’s has more than a few items to fit the bill. (And, whatever you buy will go towards earning Kohl’s Cash—you’ll get $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent.) To prove it, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best sale items. Check them out, below. And, whatever you do, make sure to use code FAMILYSHOP at checkout.

1. Only $100: The Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Need a new coffee maker? This Keurig model is down to just $100.

Whether you live alone, like different coffee flavors than the person (or people) you live with, or simply prefer not to make full pots of coffee, the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker, which is sold in seven colors, is waiting to be discovered—and at a fraction of its regular price. It's nearly $50 off at Kohl's right now, running just $103.99 with the 20% off coupon.

Beloved by thousands of Kohl’s shoppers, the coffee maker makes java breaks more convenient than ever. “What a great time saver,” one reviewer wrote. “I can now have a cup of coffee before work without making it in my coffee maker!”

Get the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Strength Control for $103.99 (Save $46)

2. Save $44: Dash 6-Quart Air Fryer

This popular Dash air fryer is less than $100 at Kohl's.

Air fryers are all the rage right now. They let you create crispy, fried goodness with a fraction of the oil (if any at all). However, with such popularity comes a bunch of brands debuting machines, which can make shopping for one a bit stressful. Luckily for you, we tested a variety of air fryers and found that the Dash Family Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers of 2021.

Right now, you can get this model for under $100 at Kohl's, knocking $44 off its standard retail price. In our testing, we found that it’s easy to operate and food comes out crispy. Just keep in mind that some parts aren’t dishwasher safe.

Get the Dash 6-qt. Family Air Fryer & Cookbook Set for $95.99 (Save $44)

3. Under $500: The iRobot Roomba i3+

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is a powerful addition to your cleaning supplies—and it's on sale right now.

Why spend what little spare time you may have vacuuming? Instead, outfit your home with an iRobot vacuum cleaner, which you can now snag seriously on sale at Kohl’s. The popular iRobot Roomba i3+ is down to just $479.99 with the discount, allowing you to save a whopping $320.

While not as high-end as the brand’s more expensive models, we found that the iRobot Roomba i3+ is a winner, thanks to powerful suction and its self-emptying design.

Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $479.99 (Save $320)

4. Save $78: Igloo Portable Ice Maker

This portable ice maker is popular among our readers.

While a portable ice maker may not seem like the most necessary purchase, if you like to host dinner parties, movie nights, or any other type of gathering, you’ll be glad to have one on deck. Our readers love the Igloo Automatic Portable Countertop Ice Maker, which is currently marked down to $111.99 at Kohl's, down $78. This top-rated machine can make small or large cylinder ice, and it takes mere minutes to do so.

Get the Igloo Automatic Portable Countertop Ice Maker for $111.99 (Save $78)

5. $82 off: The Ninja Foodi

We loved the Ninja Foodi—and right now, you can get it on sale.

If you’re working with less counter space, you might not have room for both an air fryer and a convection toaster oven. If that’s the case, you’ll love this 3-in-1 air fry oven that can be used to air fry, toast and bake foods. The Ninja Foodi is easy to use, quiet and great at producing crispy, quick treats, according to our tester. Right now, you can pick up this model from Kohl's for nearly $100 off its regular price.

Get the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven for $167.99 (Save $82)

6. Save $100: Rachael Ray Cookware Set

This popular Rachael Ray cookware set is on sale at Kohl's right now.

Tired of having a bunch of mismatched pots and pans? This 13-piece cookware set will put an end to that. Sold in six colors, it comes with a covered saucepan, covered everything pan, covered stockpot, two deep skillets, a covered saute pan, a turner and a cookie sheet. In that way, it’s the perfect starter set for folks looking to outfit their kitchen in one fell swoop, too. Even better, it's more than $100 off at Kohl's during the Friends and Family Sale.

Get the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-pc. Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set for $111.99 (Save $108)

7. 33% off: Pyrex Storage Set

Pyrex is one of the best food storage brands on the market.

Glass food prep containers are more popular than ever thanks to just how sustainable they are. Of course, many glass food storage containers have a tendency to break. With that in mind, it’s imperative to opt for a brand you can trust—Pyrex is just that. This 22-piece food storage set—which includes 11 containers with coordinating lids—is a bit of a no-brainer. Everything is BPA-free and made to last, so in a way, it’s the gift that keeps on giving (to yourself). Right now, snag it for $20 off its retail price for just $39.99.

Get the Pyrex 22-pc. Glass Food Storage Set for $39.99 (Save $20)

8. Under $100: Corelle Dinnerware Set

Need new dishes? This set is down to just $87.99.

Speaking of durability, Corelle is renowned for its chip-proof design. As such, this 16-piece Corelle set is ideal for clumsy households (or those with kids). The set includes four square dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls and mugs, and right now, it's marked down to just $87.99 ($27 off its retail price). Each piece is dishwasher and microwave safe and comes with a 3-year limited warranty, so if anything does prematurely break, you might just be able to get a replacement.

Get the Corelle Cherish 16-pc. Dinnerware Set for $87.99 (Save $27)

9. Under $200: Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum

This Bissell wet-dry vac has a solid 5-star rating from reviewers.

A vacuum that washes the floor at the same time? Talk about convenient! This Bissell Wet-Dry Vac comes with moisture control technology, so you’ll be able to easily suck up dirt and dust while washing your carpets and floors without over-soaking them. Considering nearly 3,500 Kohl’s shoppers have given it their 5-star seal of approval, it’s safe to say that this Wet Dry Vac is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

“​​This works just like my carpet cleaner—it's a great design,” one reviewer wrote. Right now, you can get this 5-star find for just $199.99, down $120 from its normal price.

Get the BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $199.99 (Save $120)

10. Under $40: The Big One Down Alternative Comforter

These comforters are all under $50 at Kohl's right now.

This down alternative comforter promises to keep you warm without triggering any allergies. The top-rated reversible comforter is sold in six colors and three sizes, and is beloved by over 2,000 Kohl’s shoppers. It's down to just $31.99 in twin sizes, $39.99 for queen sizes and just $47.99 for king sizes.

Get The Big One Down-Alternative Reversible Comforter for $39.99 (Save $30)

