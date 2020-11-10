Today is the last day to get Kohl's Black Friday 2020 deals early—shop our top picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
When it comes to Black Friday savings, nobody does it better than Kohl’s. The department store goes all out for the mega-savings event, with eye-popping discounts on everything from its brand-name clothing (think Nike, Levi’s and LC Lauren Conrad) to top-notch appliances for the home in the form of iRobot and Shark vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid mixers and more.
This year is certainly no exception: In fact, rather than waiting until Friday, November 27, to get the party started, Kohl's is dropping its first round of Black Friday 2020 deals right now.
In addition to the same kinds of mind-blowing discounts we've seen from the likes of Walmart, which launched its first round of Black Friday 2020 markdowns earlier this month, and Home Depot, Kohl’s is offering its customers an even greater incentive to shop its blowout markdowns with extra discounts in the form of a 20% off coupon code (SHOP20) and its famous Kohl’s cash: for ever $50 spent, customers will earn $10 which can be redeemed between Wednesday, November 11 and Thursday, November 19.
Savings for some of these deals will run through tonight, November 10, with more set to drop from Sunday, November 22, to Friday, November 27. As if all of that wasn't exciting enough, "super deals" will be going live on the 26 and 27.
Not sure where to start? We've rounded up all of the best discounts you can scoop up starting right now. These super popular women's leggings fall as low as $7.99 with coupon code SHOP20 at checkout, while our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker is just under $70. Below, find our picks for the best Kohl's Black Friday deals of 2020.
The best Kohl's Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now
Home
- Get the Big One Gel Memory Foam Side-Sleeper Pillow for $14.39 (Save $35.60)
- Get the Sonoma Goods for Life 6-Piece Quick-Dry Bath Towel Set from $15.99 (Save $46.60 to $49)
- Get the Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set from $19.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $27.20 to $80)
- Get the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $187.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $164)
- Get the iRobot Roomba 677 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $259.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $115)
Kitchen
- Get the PowerXL Air Fryer from $47.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $90 to $94)
- Get the Food Network 10-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set for $51.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $78)
- Get the Food Network 10-Piece Titanium Cookware Set for $71.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $108)
- Get the FoodSaver Space-Saving Vacuum Sealer for $79.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $14)
- Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Quart for $59.99 (Save $70)
- Get the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 11-Piece Stainless-Steel Cookware Set for $111.99 (Save $138)
- Get the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 14-Piece Stainless-Steel Cookware Set for $135.99 (Save $164)
- Get the Cuisinart Chefl's Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $135.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $64)
- Get the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17-Piece Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware for $159.99 (Save $240)
Electronics
Clothing, shoes and accessories
- Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Mid-Rise Leggings from $7.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $14.41)
- Get the Croft & Barrow Men's Flannel Sleep Pants for 11.99 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $9.61)
- Get the SO Paulina Women's Winter Boots for $15.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $34)
- Get the Tek Gear Men's Ultra-Soft Fleece Pullover for $15.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $22.01)
- Get Women's Pajamas for $11.20 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $24.01)
- Get the Croft & Barrow Tapir Riding Boots for $35.99 with coupon code SHOP20 (Save $44)
Shop Kohl's Black Friday 2020 Deals
