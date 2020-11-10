Today is the last day to get Kohl's Black Friday 2020 deals early—shop our top picks

These Black Friday deals must be seen to be believed.

When it comes to Black Friday savings, nobody does it better than Kohl’s. The department store goes all out for the mega-savings event, with eye-popping discounts on everything from its brand-name clothing (think Nike, Levi’s and LC Lauren Conrad) to top-notch appliances for the home in the form of iRobot and Shark vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid mixers and more.

This year is certainly no exception: In fact, rather than waiting until Friday, November 27, to get the party started, Kohl's is dropping its first round of Black Friday 2020 deals right now.

In addition to the same kinds of mind-blowing discounts we've seen from the likes of Walmart, which launched its first round of Black Friday 2020 markdowns earlier this month, and Home Depot, Kohl’s is offering its customers an even greater incentive to shop its blowout markdowns with extra discounts in the form of a 20% off coupon code (SHOP20) and its famous Kohl’s cash: for ever $50 spent, customers will earn $10 which can be redeemed between Wednesday, November 11 and Thursday, November 19.

Savings for some of these deals will run through tonight, November 10, with more set to drop from Sunday, November 22, to Friday, November 27. As if all of that wasn't exciting enough, "super deals" will be going live on the 26 and 27.

Not sure where to start? We've rounded up all of the best discounts you can scoop up starting right now. These super popular women's leggings fall as low as $7.99 with coupon code SHOP20 at checkout, while our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker is just under $70. Below, find our picks for the best Kohl's Black Friday deals of 2020.

The best Kohl's Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now

Home

Kitchen

Electronics

Clothing, shoes and accessories

